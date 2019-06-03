Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi says his players did the most honourable obligation to redeem themselves in Sunday’s 2019 COSAFA Cup quarterfinal win over Malawi.

An unconvincing Zambia battled from two-down to finish 2-2 against Malawi and subsequently beat The Flames 4-2 on post-match penalties to reach COSAFA Cup semifinal for a third successive year.

Defeat would have seen Chipolopolo fail to qualify to the last four for the first time since 2016.

“We just had to keep talking to them, and when we went into halftime, we told them that we cannot lose to Malawi. I said can we revive the Zambian spirit, and when we came back from halftime, that’s what we did. It is good that at least we came back and scored the two goals,” Chiyangi said.

Gabadinho Mhango put Malawi ahead in the 2nd minute before he won a 48th minute penalty that Gerald Phiri converted.

Zambia then scored their two goals against the run of play through Austin Muwowo and Emmanuel Chabula in the 58th and 88th minutes respectively.

The luck of the lottery then favoured Zambia in the shootout to see them book a massive semifinal date against defending champions Zimbabwe on June 5.

Zimbabwe have beaten Zambia in both the 2017 and 2018 COSAFA Cup finals.

[Read 126 times, 126 reads today]