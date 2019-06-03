National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili has urged Government to immediately pay delayed May salaries to Copperbelt University and the University of Zambia.

Mr. Kambwili has since given Government a 24-hour ultimatum in which to pay delayed salaries to workers at the two affected institutions.

He wonders how Government expects starved and demotivated workers to survive and later on deliver as expected.

Mr. Kambwili is concerned that Government has not put in place measurers to ensure that university workers are paid on time.

The NDC leader said this in an interview with journalists in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Kambwili has called for the immediate reopening of the Copperbelt University.

He has urged Government to listen to the plight of citizens calling for the reopening of CBU.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili says the recent austerity measures announced to salvage the economy are a farce.

Mr. Kambwili says it is strange that President Edgar Lungu and his Ministers have continued undertaking unnecessary trips outside the country.

He has cited President Lungu’s recent trip to Congo DRC as unnecessary.

And the NDC leader has urged Government to lift the livestock movement ban in the Southern province which has been greatly affected by drought.

He noted that its only logical for Government to allow people in the region to sale animals so as to meet their financial obligations.

