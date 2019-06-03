The Bemba Royal Establishment also known as Bashilubemba has announced that the Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremony will not take place this year.

Spokesperson for the Bashilubemba James Mulenga, who disclosed the development to ZANIS in Kasama today, said the development has been necessitated to allow for the mourning of Senior Chief Mwamba who died last November.

Mr Mulenga said the Bemba Kingdom is still observing a period of mourning and can therefore not hold any celebrations.

He also announced that the burial procession for the late Senior Chief Mwamba will take place at the end of June.

[Read 215 times, 215 reads today]