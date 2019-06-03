Patriotic Front Chairperson for Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile has warned that the party will not hesitate to discipline members who are fond of using social media platforms to discredit the leadership.

Mr Mundubile said the PF Central Committee has received reports of some youths claiming to be members of the party, who have gone on rampage on social media to disrespect their leaders.

Speaking during a media briefing in Mporokoso, Mr Mundubile, who is also Northern Province Minister, says no form of indiscipline will be tolerated in the party.

He said the PF constitution is clear on punishment for disgruntled members who show no respect for the leadership.

Mr Mundubile has since advised youths in the party to desist from insulting the top leadership and to remain exemplary in their conduct

He also called on the youths to pursue progressive ideas and strive to be productive members in society.

