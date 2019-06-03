

Zambia has commended the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa for the technical support it renders to various programs and projects to the Country.

Speaking when presenting Letters of Credence as Permanent Representative to UNECA to Dr. Vera Songwe, United Nations Under Secretary and the Executive Secretary of UNECA, Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba said the technical support rendered was appreciated.

He said Zambia is also privileged that Lusaka is the current host of the UNECA sub-regional office for the Southern Region.

Mr. Mwamba said UNECA is critical to the regional developmental agenda and helps with technical support of our national plans and our collaboration with regional economic communities such as SADC and COMESA and associated regional programs such as the Zambia-Malawi-Mozambique growth triangle.

He said that UNECA was collaborating with the Zambian government in giving technical support to programs such; upcoming national census, the 7th National Development Plan, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) and civil registration.

And Dr. Vera Songa commended Zambia for its steadfast development agenda.

She said UNECA was providing technical support to climate change issues and the civil registration projects and requested Zambia to draw technical expertise from the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

