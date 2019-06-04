Government has assured people of Northern Province that the decisions made by cabinet to introduce new measures to re-stabilise the national economy will benefit of every Zambian.
Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile made the assurance when he addressed stakeholders in Mporokoso district during sensitization meetings held on the austerity measures.
Mr Mundubile said cabinet made bold decisions to review contraction loans and projects, improve liquidity, and increase Gross Domestic Products and international reserves to ensure that the country’s economy gets back on track.
He explained that government has also started evaluating on-going capital projects and also prioritising the critical ones.
Mr Mundubile has since instructed the district administration in Mporokoso to continue creating awareness on the austerity measures, and assure the people of government’s commitment towards improving the economy.
The Provincial Minister also highlighted some of the outcomes of the national dialogue forum and reiterated that the process was in good faith.
And Mporokoso District Commissioner Bridget Chitundu thanked Mr Mundubile for engaging the traditional leadership, public service workers and political players on matters of national interest.
Ms Chitundu said the information disseminated will go a long way in making people appreciate government efforts in improving the country’s economic status.
Really laughable…stabilise with what when you are broke.
To all those that seem to have a problem with me celebrating the love I have for a woman who just happens to be white, let me ask you this. Why is it ok for all you blacks to sing praises and feel proud about dating your “black queen ” and yet you feel offended by my love for my Elisa? You cry like little babies claiming that there is no racial equality for us blacks and yet you are being discriminatory against a white woman and black man who are in love. Why can’t I be proud of her whiteness? Why does it bother you that l also like her skin colour as much as she does mine? Ebony and ivory haters!!