

Government has assured people of Northern Province that the decisions made by cabinet to introduce new measures to re-stabilise the national economy will benefit of every Zambian.

Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile made the assurance when he addressed stakeholders in Mporokoso district during sensitization meetings held on the austerity measures.

Mr Mundubile said cabinet made bold decisions to review contraction loans and projects, improve liquidity, and increase Gross Domestic Products and international reserves to ensure that the country’s economy gets back on track.

He explained that government has also started evaluating on-going capital projects and also prioritising the critical ones.

Mr Mundubile has since instructed the district administration in Mporokoso to continue creating awareness on the austerity measures, and assure the people of government’s commitment towards improving the economy.

The Provincial Minister also highlighted some of the outcomes of the national dialogue forum and reiterated that the process was in good faith.

And Mporokoso District Commissioner Bridget Chitundu thanked Mr Mundubile for engaging the traditional leadership, public service workers and political players on matters of national interest.

Ms Chitundu said the information disseminated will go a long way in making people appreciate government efforts in improving the country’s economic status.

