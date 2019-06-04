National students leaders have joined the Copperbelt University Students in calling on Republican President Lungu to prevail over the decision by the Ministry of Higher Education to indefinitely close the University.
In a statement released this morning, ZANASU Acting President, Steven Kanyakula, has advised that President Lungu’s administration and the Patriotic Front must not be seen to be bent on punishing students with an indefinite closure of the Copperbelt University.
“The Copperbelt University has approximately of 12,000 students out of which less than 200 students participated in the protest that led to closure of the University and as students, we consider the indefinite closure of the CBU as a decision that does not take into account the plight of the majority students who did not participate in the protests but are now being punished,” said Mr. Kanyakula
The ZANASU Acting President has revealed that students have made several attempts to meet the Republican President to discuss matters affecting students since his Minister of Higher Education, Professor Nkandu Luo, has closed doors to any possible dialogue with lawfully recognised student bodies like ZANASU but alleged the President and other senior government officials are too busy with other national commitments to help resolve the impasse and discuss ways that will prevent reoccurrence of incidences that lead to closure of our public universities and colleges.
“We humbly ask President Lungu to take keen interest in what is happening with the CBU and lend even 20 minutes of his precious time to meeting students and management,” said Mr. Kanyakula
He has said ZANASU shall always encourage students to find peaceful and civilised means of seeking redress to their grievances as opposed to riotous behaviour which leads to breaking of public property.
Mr. Kanyakula has further charged that the ultimatum given by Minister of Higher Education to CBU to put in place security measures before the University can reopen is untenable as public universities are financially struggling and failing to even pay lecturers. ZANASU has wondered where the money will come from for CBU to spend in order to meet the laid down conditions.
President Lungu and his cabinet should re-open CBU so our children can also have a future. It is not good keeping away our children from university just because you yourselves in government have money to send your children abroad or you have already educated your children. Leaders should learn to put themselves in the shoes of the less advantaged members of society and feel with them.
Most tyrants love the sight of people pleading before them. On their knees ati twafwilisheniko twapapata. It feeds their Tinpot egos.
Just open the university and stop standing in people’s progress
Nkandu Luo has told you tim n again ths admin doesn’t care about your vote or that of your families. U guys dont ve ears to listen. Wake up. Lungu won’t meet u at all.
This PF government can’t reopen CBU because they still have no solution to the problems which caused students to riot. As a government they are broke to the bone but swimming in money at personal level. More than half of the money they borrowed ended up in their pockets through ridiculously inflated procurements. On average tuition fees at public universities are in the region of K27,000 year which is equivalent to $2,000. Does Lungu know that the $42 million they spent on one single procurement of useless fire tenders would have covered tuition fees for 21,000 students? DISGUSTING BANDITS!!
Which part of ‘The government is broke’ don’t these kids understand? The dull clueless humble dancer fake leader will be on the CB to come and waste time as usual, follow him ku airport and present your petition although cadres there will surely beat you up. Kaili ba PF fipuba.
That one shaking hands with the president has had many opportunities to help the government advance the agenda of students in this country. But all he does is sing praise songs. He was even part of the leadership for the dialogue forum. Instead of pushing for bills that will compel the government to take public education serious, he was championing irrelevant bills like coalition government, petition hearing period etc. Youths are their own enemy in this country
You are not Chinese nationals to attract their attention. If you had dollars to invest, they would have met u even from Plot 1
Closure of public universities is a dirty business strategy.Private universities will thrive because of these actions.very sad
Imagine you shouting the loudest to a mother who is deaf, even extent of warning her of danger ahead.
Our children are just as human as children of Zambian leaders. They deserve a better future just like the children of Zambian leaders. No humans are more superior to others. We are all the same made in the same image of the one God we all pray to. The children of our leaders are not more deserving than our very own children. The attempt to deny our children of the right to education is all happening in our so-called Christian nation that is supposed to recognize the equal dignity of worth of all its citizens, irrespective of their standing in society.
The saddest aspect of this whole thing is that some of the parents of these students continue to dance and lift their fists in support of this government. Change needs to begin at the ballot box. Also these clueless parents need their brains rewired
Dude, let’s just say Luo has closed her mind to these cries and none among them do care as well. Wasted efforts to talk to people who won’t listen to anyone except foreign nationals with cash
Nkandu Luo didn’t want to close CBU, it was Lungu who instructed her to close the University. So go ahead and tell Lungu to open it