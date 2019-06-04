The Zambian Government has U-turned on its announced plans to cull 2,000 hippos in the Luangwa Valley.
According to an announcement by Umlilo Safaris on the trophy hunting website, the cull was cancelled due to “a well orchestrated hate campaign against us”.
Umlilo Safaris is a South African hunting outfitter that was contracted to source clients for these hippo hunts.
Umlilo Safaris went on to say “We have already notified all the clients that have booked these hunts of the situation. Luckily this number is low.”
The planned cull, termed a ‘hippo management hunt’ was cancelled in 2016, then re-instated in 2018, before now being cancelled again.
Wild hippo numbers across Africa are under increasingly pressure with a maximum estimate of just 115,000 to 130,000 animals.
They are listed as ‘Vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature
As efforts increase to end the trade in elephant ivory, hippos are being increasingly targeted for their ivory as a replacement.
According to Born Free, the latest data confirms that in the decade to 2016, more than 6,000 hippo teeth, 2,048 hippo tusks and a further 1,183 hippo ‘trophies’ were exported to EU Member States alongside thousands of other ‘parts and products’.
In the same way we will U-turn VAT/Sales Tax, U turn on KCM, U-turn on Maize export, U-turn on street vendors, U-turn on boarding houses, U-turn on FIC report, U-turn on so called austerity measures, U-turn on reopening CBU…….
Its was obvious that the reasons for this cull was unjustifiable ….hippos always overcrowd in the dry season when the rivers and ponds shrink. Meanwhile Big Cat trophy hunting still carries on when we dont even know the number of cats out there…these officials at Tourism ministry are busy buying luxury vehicles with the little budget allocated to them.
Zambia has the largest concentration of hippos in the world and PF wants to auction them all under the guise of hippo management whilst exporting hippos tusks to their Chink partners ….I stated that this was a bad idea but that moron Charles Banda went to say that it was impossible to revise the decision….look at them now forever decamping the tourism industry this is why they dont achieve annual targets like in Tanzania and Kenya. Today’s tourists are supporting places were the promote sustainable tourism not trophy-hunting of big cats.
I am sure if you checked with FIC Report you will find that this Boer trophy-hunting company is connected some how to Charles Band or PS at Ministry through some transaction.
Best news of the year for me. No need for senseless killing of wildlife at the hands of foreign enterpreneurs.
If we don’t cherish and protect our resources including the beautiful creatures that were besowed upon our land then we don’t deserve to and will never rule our destiny.