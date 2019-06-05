Nchanga Rangers have failed to make a quick return to the FAZ Super Division after losing their latest match in Division One Zone 2 to Chambishi.

Nchanga were demoted from the Super Division at the end of the 2018 season.

The Chingola side at the weekend lost 1-0 to Chambishi to remain 15 points behind leaders Kansanshi Dynamos.

With two round of matches left to play in the transitional season, Nchanga cannot catch leaders Kansanshi nor second placed Indeni.

Seventh placed Nchanga have 43 points from 27 matches played.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi and Indeni are going head to head in Zone 2 as they both fight for promotion to the top league with just two points separating them.

Kansanshi have 58 points and Indeni sits on 56 points after 28 matches played.

Gomes are in distant third with 52 points after losing steam in the promotion race.

In Zone 1, National Assembly are leading with 62 points, four ahead of second placed Police College, who have one un-played match.

Kabwe Youth are top of Zone 3 with 62 points while second placed Zambeef sits on 57 points as at week 28.

Zesco Shockers of Mongu are leading Zone 4 with 55 points, one point above second placed Young Eagles, after 26 matches played.

