A court hearing following the government’s decision to name a provisional liquidator to run Konkola Copper Mines business was adjourned for a week yesterday without tackling Vedanta’s demands to be involved.

Vedanta Resources, part-owner of the Mumbai-listed Vedanta group of companies, is KCM’s majority shareholder while ZCCM-IH holds a stake of about 20%.

In a statement, Vedanta said the judge had considered preliminary issues brought by ZCCM and reserved judgment until June 11.

It said Justice A.M. Banda-Bobo reserved her judgment on the preliminary issues until Tuesday 11th June 2019 and is expected to deliver her ruling on those issues on that date and will then proceed to hear the joinder application.

Vedanta says ZCCM has chosen a route which seeks to exclude Vedanta, by having a Provisional Liquidator appointed ex-parte.

Vedanta’s application was to allow the company to appear and make representations at any hearing in the winding-up proceedings, including in relation to the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator and the hearing of the winding-up petition.

A date has not yet been set for the hearing in relation to the confirmation of the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator. Vedanta does not consider that there are just and equitable grounds to wind-up KCM and will defend all attempts to do so.

It said appropriate dispute resolution Under KCM’s shareholder agreement, Vedanta, ZCCM and the Government of Zambia agreed a process to amicably resolve disputes about the business.

ZCCM violated this agreement when it chose to initiate court proceedings instead of using this mechanism.

Vedanta launched the dispute resolution process defined by the shareholders agreement by serving ZCCM with notice of a dispute on 30th May 2009.

President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday said the government would press ahead with the intended liquidation of KCM.

