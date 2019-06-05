A court hearing following the government’s decision to name a provisional liquidator to run Konkola Copper Mines business was adjourned for a week yesterday without tackling Vedanta’s demands to be involved.
Vedanta Resources, part-owner of the Mumbai-listed Vedanta group of companies, is KCM’s majority shareholder while ZCCM-IH holds a stake of about 20%.
In a statement, Vedanta said the judge had considered preliminary issues brought by ZCCM and reserved judgment until June 11.
It said Justice A.M. Banda-Bobo reserved her judgment on the preliminary issues until Tuesday 11th June 2019 and is expected to deliver her ruling on those issues on that date and will then proceed to hear the joinder application.
Vedanta says ZCCM has chosen a route which seeks to exclude Vedanta, by having a Provisional Liquidator appointed ex-parte.
Vedanta’s application was to allow the company to appear and make representations at any hearing in the winding-up proceedings, including in relation to the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator and the hearing of the winding-up petition.
A date has not yet been set for the hearing in relation to the confirmation of the appointment of the Provisional Liquidator. Vedanta does not consider that there are just and equitable grounds to wind-up KCM and will defend all attempts to do so.
It said appropriate dispute resolution Under KCM’s shareholder agreement, Vedanta, ZCCM and the Government of Zambia agreed a process to amicably resolve disputes about the business.
ZCCM violated this agreement when it chose to initiate court proceedings instead of using this mechanism.
Vedanta launched the dispute resolution process defined by the shareholders agreement by serving ZCCM with notice of a dispute on 30th May 2009.
President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday said the government would press ahead with the intended liquidation of KCM.
For a poor country like Zambia we waste a lot of time and money in courts. It’s a sign of poor uncertain leadership. Only hh knows how to resolve this.Anyway last night was very special as Elisa my Swiss wife and I joined the Labour party for dinner following our appearance at the trump protests. Elisa was donning a tight Armani dress. 17 years of marriage and I still get the same feeling inside and down stairs when I see her in such tight outfits. I love her
N.E.Z #1
Go F***CK your mother so hard that she passes out. We are sick and tired of your sickness and your retarded family.
In as much as we know Vedanta has not been a good corporate citizen, the government should not abrogate the rule of law and render our courts to be kangaroo courts. Infact, it is not right for the President to be making pronouncements at airports on matters which are before the courts. I bet Justice Bobo is now caught between the rock and the hard place as she does not know how to proceed with so much political pressure resting on the case. Even the robber Barabas had a right to be heard in the bible. Let the rule of law prevail.
Vedanta must know by now that they will Never get Justice in Lungu State Captured Courts in Zambia. The decision is Political and not Legal. Lungu has decided to eject Vedanta as a KCM Shareholder at whatever cost. Vedanta will not be heard in Zambian Kangaroo Courts. The only way for Vedanta is to fight and protect its Legal Rights as per KCM Shareholders Agreement, thru International Arbitration in a JHB Court. The writing is on the Wall.
They have stolen enough. We don’t want them, full stop!