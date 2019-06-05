Retired veteran athletics coach Charles Lupiya has hailed Samuel Matete’s decision to accept to serve under the Elias Mpondela led Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA).

Athletics icon Matete recently accepted to take up the roles of Zambia national team assistant coach and Northern Region technical director.

Zambia’s most successful sports man Matete has taken up the two roles after his reconciliation with the Mpondela led ZAA executive committee.

“I encouraged Samuel to make peace with Elias. I told him to partner with Elias for the sake of athletics,” said Lupiya, who groomed Matete in the 1980s.

“Samuel’s absence from the game was a hindrance to the development of athletics. Young people who needed to run needs Samuel’s efforts,” he said in Kitwe.

The 1996 Olympics Silver-medallist has since started spearheading track and field events to assess the quality of runners in the Northern Region.

“Samuel’s decision to go to ZAA will add value to the development of athletics in the country,” Lupiya said.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]