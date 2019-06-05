President Edgar Lungu has said that he will not be swayed into commenting on the latest Financial Intelligence centre Report on grounds of speculations surrounding it.
President Lungu said that while he has received and read the report, he is disappointed that there is a lot of speculation on who has been cited in the Report.
The President says as far as he is concerned no one has been mentioned in the Report and has further called on the financial intelligence Centre to report those found wanting to the enforcement agencies and the Zambia Revenue Authority for action.
The President said that if cases cited in the intelligence Report are related to corruption, money laundering, relevant institutions should take interest in probing such.
The President was speaking on arrival in Lusaka at ZAF air base.
You can download the latest FIC Report below
THE 5 TH MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING TRENDS REPORT, 2018
ECL, are you real?
Ladies and gentleman, your president. Anyway, your time will come
Its like this goon is relieved that there is no mention of names! what a fakn shame!
Has anyone got a cure for jet lag, am asking for a friend.
Useless so-called leader. Only ready to defend his cohort of corrupt despicable characters. What message is he sending? The so-called ‘relevant agencies’ will now sit back even more and as usual no action will be taken.
Speculation and witch hunting is for the losers, haters and people without agenda. If the FIC report is factual, why not name the so called corrupt officials? Thats why President Lungu is a great leader, you dont respond to mere allegations without evidence.
There was the AGs report and the previous FIC report , we are still waiting for action , or were those speculation as well ?
President Lungu is correct. Zambia is a country of laws. Let the law be the law. FIC report is raw data and 100% speculative!
Change the law. FIC is poison!
Change what law ?
The worrying thing is like the President does NOT like or FIGHTS the FIC instead of giving it support! If the report is speculative, why not ask them to be more specific and assure them of total protection? Auditor General’s reports havw been published with clear issues warranting arrests and prosections,what is rate enforcement on findings?
A Jacket looks like Jim dress
The report has agencies, banks and firms indicated. They have a human basis. A few people have already even linked them to names that include government officials – without even being investigative wings. ECL’s maneuvers are clearly to disparage the report and ensure that the people involved are protected (for reasons which may include the fact that he himself and his aides are complicit) What more do we want? Why do some people, including some bloggers here choose to deny, deny, deny? Then there are the Auditor-Generals reports – with ministries mentioned, transactions tabulated. Is this docility, ignorance or inhuman complicity that is oblivious to the suffering of others due to the plunder of resources by the few?
I told you,
lungu knows why he does not deny allegations that he is a corrupt thief…..
This FIC is proving to be a thorn in lungus side …….him and his aids are getting exposed and would like to see FIC banned but they can not do that.
After 9/11 all countries linked to the global banking system had to sign up to scrutiny of money flows to combat terrorist finance.
You ban FIC , you get cut off from the world banking network.
Comment:kkkkkkkkkkk.mr president that report is not meant for you, even the drafters knew that you would not act on it and they don’t expect you to act on it because now it is common knowledge that you are allegic to integrity. it was meant for the Zambians to make their own judgement of your leadership sir
I wonder what law he did. He speaks like his head is detached!
A normal president should take keen interest in such a report when he sees that a country or resources he’s presiding over is being looted. Never seen a buffoon like this guy..real mbuzi. What must people do make this guy wake up honestly??. FIC Report,,,do you even read it?