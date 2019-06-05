President Edgar Lungu has said that he will not be swayed into commenting on the latest Financial Intelligence centre Report on grounds of speculations surrounding it.

President Lungu said that while he has received and read the report, he is disappointed that there is a lot of speculation on who has been cited in the Report.

The President says as far as he is concerned no one has been mentioned in the Report and has further called on the financial intelligence Centre to report those found wanting to the enforcement agencies and the Zambia Revenue Authority for action.

The President said that if cases cited in the intelligence Report are related to corruption, money laundering, relevant institutions should take interest in probing such.

The President was speaking on arrival in Lusaka at ZAF air base.

You can download the latest FIC Report below

THE 5 TH MONEY LAUNDERING AND TERRORIST FINANCING TRENDS REPORT, 2018

[Read 494 times, 494 reads today]