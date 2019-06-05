UK based Zambian Musician and Vlogger Lily Mutamz goes viral on Social media after uploading a video on her YouTube channel about Nigerian men.

The YouTuber has received over 5000 comments and messages from Nigerian men across the globe with many Nigerian men proposing to marry the single diva. She calls her self Gelo Wa Pa Zed and clearly states that she is Zambian even though there has been confusion by her new fans who assumed she is Kenyan and others Zimbabwe.

A stranger downloaded her video and posted on his Facebook page where the video has been shared over 7.5K times with over 287K views. The video on her YouTube channel has over 100K views. Lily Mutamz has had even Nigerian Politician Sowore sharing her video. She has released another video answering questions over her first video and its trending across the world. Within minutes of uploading the video, it had over 4k views. Lily Mutamz also did a live stream in Zambian Scorpion last week addressing the Zambian audience and has gone viral as well.

The video had over 15000 views on Facebook and was highly shared on Facebook. This has earned her more followers. Lily Mutamz also formed a Zambian YouTubers group on whats app where she is coaching beginner YouTubers. It is perceived that with the Nigerian audience under her belt, Lily Mutamz will hit 20K subscribers in no time. Lily Mutamz added by saying this, ” I started vlogging in January 2019 with only 350 Subscribers, today I have 10000 plus Subscribers because I never stopped dreaming and believing in my self. Even when only few people visited my YouTube channel. Today I have become the most watched vlogger from Zambia. I am encouraging the Youths of Zambia to never give up on their dreams and not to succumb to the pressures of this world, I never knew that one day my videos will break the Nigerian Internet”.

Lily Mutamz who has been networking with YouTubers across Africa is set to Travel to Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Cyprus and South Africa where YouTubers from these countries await to collaborate with the Zambian YouTuber. Lily Mutamz is going to cover her stories for her YouTube Vision.

