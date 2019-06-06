The Lusaka City Council has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Medici Land Governance that will lead to the issuance of no fewer than 250,000 certificates of title related to real property under the jurisdiction of LCC in and around the capital city.

Medici Land Governance is a US based subsidiary of Overstock focused on land administration.

In addition to establishing a simplified, time-sensitive, and streamlined titling process that builds on the 50,000 homes upon which MLG collected governance information last year, the MOU calls for developing and deploying a land information management system to handle title transfers, title searches, and other transactions.

The MOU stipulates a revenue sharing arrangement between the Lusaka City Council and MLG.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties will work together to execute a definitive agreement within 90 days.

The agreement is open ended, subject to review every two and a half years.

Data related to issuance of occupancy licenses, deed titles, payments and other revenue-generating transactions will be posted on a blockchain.

The data will be accessible on an open source mobile platform to land owners, government agencies, local authorities, and private sector interests.

MLG recently completed a proof of concept project with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources which has facilitated the subsequent process, currently underway, of issuing over 50,000 certificates of title related to real property in and around Lusaka.

One of the fastest growing cities in southern Africa, Lusaka has a population of at least 2.5 million in its metropolitan district.

“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with the leaders of Lusaka, especially the city council and the mayor, who have graciously placed their confidence in this groundbreaking initiative,” said Ali El Husseini, PhD, CEO of Medici Land Governance.

“Last year, Lusaka was the site of our first project and we look forward to working with city planners to show how blockchain and a digitized land administration system can transform the ways governments (especially local governments) and businesses operate along with giving individuals new opportunities for economic mobility and empowerment.”

“There is no more noble fulfilment to me than being part of a project that will empower Lusaka residents with housing ownership,” said Miles Sampa, Mayor of Lusaka.

“While partnering with Medici Land Governance, we shall not leave anyone behind in the drive to create real sustainable wealth for families.”

Overstock CEO and founder Patrick M. Byrne said, “I believe this is a very big deal. Rule of Law begins with good land governance, which permits capital to come into existence, which is the first step of the process by which Less Developed Countries can emerge from poverty.

He said this also permits local governments to develop their first proper tax revenue base to support the services which their citizens desire.

As importantly, for us it is a demonstration project to show not just Lusaka, but Zambia, the rest of Africa, and beyond, the benefits of land governance.”

This agreement with Lusaka City Council will allow Medici Land Governance to implement its world-leading blockchain land governance technology to accelerate economic growth in Lusaka through proper, accurate, inexpensive land governance.

Medici Land Governance was founded in 2018 to put the power of property ownership and equity into the hands of citizens by applying blockchain and other technologies to provide low-cost, easy-to-use land titling and administration systems.

MLG is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, Overstock wholly-owned blockchain accelerator.

Medici Ventures’ mission is to introduce blockchain technology to existing markets to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

