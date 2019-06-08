Just 24 hours after their Zambia B counterparts won the 2019 COSAFA Cup in South Africa, Chipolopolo A team will be in action at the opposite side of the World this Sunday when they face face Cameroon in a friendly.

Zambia dates the African champions in a friendly away in Madrid, Spain on June 9 at Atletico Madrid’s B and Women teams’ home ground at Miniestadio Cerro del Espino.

The match is part of Zambia’s week-long, three-match away tour that will see them play Gambia and Morocco.

Zambia arrived in Morocco on Friday where they have set up a training camp until June 17.

On Sunday, Beston Chambeshi’s team will take a flight to Madrid from Casablanca for day-stop in the Spanish capital to play Cameroon.

“I have seen the teams we are playing against, they are of a high level because they will be competing at the AFCON so we will give them the kind of training and games they want,” Chambeshi said.

“We will show them we are part of this game of football.

“We are looking forward to the three games ahead of us, especially the first one; we have to see how we are going to handle Cameroon.”

Meanwhile, Zambia will return to Casablanca to prepare for their June 12 date against Gambia in Marrakech before wrapping-up their tour against hosts Morocco on June 16 at the same venue.

[Read 1,483 times, 1,302 reads today]