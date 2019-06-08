7th June 2019

Mr Hakainde Hichilema

C/O UPND Secretariat

Lusaka

My Dear brother Hakainde,

Fraternal greetings and warm salutations to you.

I wish to focus on your rather queer commentary of the FIC Report. Given the manner in which you pride yourself as being an economist of sorts; it is striking that that your “talents” as an economist aren’t just confined to the corporate world. It is uncanny how exceptionally skilled you are at being economical with the truth!

As far as the FIC Report is concerned, the truth is that there are parallels to be drawn between the FIC Report and the infamous “Paradise Papers” in which a certain “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” featured quite prominently.

Do you my brother recall the Paradise Papers?

The Paradise Papers, numbering 13.4-million leaked documents from Appleby’s offices in Mauritius, revealed how some questionably rich people like a certain “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” evaded millions of dollars in tax and kept questionable business decisions under wraps.

The following is extracted from the website of The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). My dear elder brother, are you the “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” it mentions as one of the many politicians across the world that have used tax havens for tax dodging purposes?

”Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, a Zambian corporate executive with interests in mining, finance and other industries, has run unsuccessfully for president five times since 2006.”

“Hichilema became a director of a Bermuda company, AfNat Resources Ltd., in March 2006, and he resigned that August, according to Appleby’s records. AfNat Resources was incorporated in 2005 and explored for nickel and other metals in Zambia and other African countries. It was listed on London’s alternative investment market until 2010 when it was purchased by Canadian mining company Axmin for about $14 million”_.

The international consortium of investigate journalists further reported;

”Hichilema declined to answer questions from ICIJ, including about his roles as director. “There is nothing illegal about a company registered in Bermuda”, Hichilema told ICIJ by phone”.

My elder brother, remember how you also ducked and dived similar questions about your wealth from SABC interviewer and “Question Time” anchor Mpho Tsedu?

PARALLELS BETWEEN FIC REPORT & PARADISE PAPERS

In the same way that the said “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” claimed that “there was nothing illegal about a company being registered in Bermuda” please be reminded that not all transactions under FIC would be illegal. That is the very reason we need the relevant raw data passed on to investigative agencies as the law prescribes. Infact while the FIC report mentions no one’s name, the Paradise Papers do.

LINGERING QUESTIONS – PARADISE PAPERS

Bermuda is a UK island in the North Atlantic Ocean and is widely known as the World’s worst corporate tax heaven with zero personal income tax and corporate tax until 2016.

1. Could you be the same “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” exposed in the Paradise Papers? If so, as an aspiring leader of Zambia are you really supposed to be encouraging tax-evasion?

2. Would the Hakainde Sammy Hichilema mentioned in the Paradise Papers have paid taxes on his reported share of USD$14m?

3. Could it be that the Hakainde Sammy Hichilema in the report has been under declaring his net worth leaving out assets abroad which are denying his home country the much-needed tax?

4. If again you evaded taxing it by investing it in the same country (Bermuda) – why would an aspiring president of Zambia avoid investing in his own country?

CONCLUSION

Brother Hakainde, in light of the above, if you are the “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” exposed in the Paradise Papers , one truly wonders whether Zambia as a country would be safe with your peculiar brand of financial gymnastics if you by a long shot became its leader.

Least we all forget, the Paradise Papers are more than a form of “FIC” Report on you as it mentions you by name. On the other hand, the Zambian FIC Report is as speculative as it is a witchhunt with no names mentioned.

Yours Sincerely,

Your brother Edwin Lifwekelo

