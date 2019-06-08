7th June 2019
Mr Hakainde Hichilema
C/O UPND Secretariat
Lusaka
My Dear brother Hakainde,
Fraternal greetings and warm salutations to you.
I wish to focus on your rather queer commentary of the FIC Report. Given the manner in which you pride yourself as being an economist of sorts; it is striking that that your “talents” as an economist aren’t just confined to the corporate world. It is uncanny how exceptionally skilled you are at being economical with the truth!
As far as the FIC Report is concerned, the truth is that there are parallels to be drawn between the FIC Report and the infamous “Paradise Papers” in which a certain “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” featured quite prominently.
Do you my brother recall the Paradise Papers?
The Paradise Papers, numbering 13.4-million leaked documents from Appleby’s offices in Mauritius, revealed how some questionably rich people like a certain “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” evaded millions of dollars in tax and kept questionable business decisions under wraps.
The following is extracted from the website of The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). My dear elder brother, are you the “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” it mentions as one of the many politicians across the world that have used tax havens for tax dodging purposes?
”Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, a Zambian corporate executive with interests in mining, finance and other industries, has run unsuccessfully for president five times since 2006.”
“Hichilema became a director of a Bermuda company, AfNat Resources Ltd., in March 2006, and he resigned that August, according to Appleby’s records. AfNat Resources was incorporated in 2005 and explored for nickel and other metals in Zambia and other African countries. It was listed on London’s alternative investment market until 2010 when it was purchased by Canadian mining company Axmin for about $14 million”_.
The international consortium of investigate journalists further reported;
”Hichilema declined to answer questions from ICIJ, including about his roles as director. “There is nothing illegal about a company registered in Bermuda”, Hichilema told ICIJ by phone”.
My elder brother, remember how you also ducked and dived similar questions about your wealth from SABC interviewer and “Question Time” anchor Mpho Tsedu?
PARALLELS BETWEEN FIC REPORT & PARADISE PAPERS
In the same way that the said “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” claimed that “there was nothing illegal about a company being registered in Bermuda” please be reminded that not all transactions under FIC would be illegal. That is the very reason we need the relevant raw data passed on to investigative agencies as the law prescribes. Infact while the FIC report mentions no one’s name, the Paradise Papers do.
LINGERING QUESTIONS – PARADISE PAPERS
Bermuda is a UK island in the North Atlantic Ocean and is widely known as the World’s worst corporate tax heaven with zero personal income tax and corporate tax until 2016.
1. Could you be the same “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” exposed in the Paradise Papers? If so, as an aspiring leader of Zambia are you really supposed to be encouraging tax-evasion?
2. Would the Hakainde Sammy Hichilema mentioned in the Paradise Papers have paid taxes on his reported share of USD$14m?
3. Could it be that the Hakainde Sammy Hichilema in the report has been under declaring his net worth leaving out assets abroad which are denying his home country the much-needed tax?
4. If again you evaded taxing it by investing it in the same country (Bermuda) – why would an aspiring president of Zambia avoid investing in his own country?
CONCLUSION
Brother Hakainde, in light of the above, if you are the “Hakainde Sammy Hichilema” exposed in the Paradise Papers , one truly wonders whether Zambia as a country would be safe with your peculiar brand of financial gymnastics if you by a long shot became its leader.
Least we all forget, the Paradise Papers are more than a form of “FIC” Report on you as it mentions you by name. On the other hand, the Zambian FIC Report is as speculative as it is a witchhunt with no names mentioned.
Yours Sincerely,
Your brother Edwin Lifwekelo
The Pep criminals are in full gear trying to divert attention from the matrix of plunder revealed in the FIC reports!
We are not children! We have the patience of a Python and at the right time, all evil doors will be rounded up and none will escape!
Wait for the insults from upnd membership.
Spot on Jx, diversion tactics, the issue here is SIX billion dollars loss of public money through suspected corruption and money laundering that needs to be dealt with. This is not about HH.
Lifwekelo please do not divert people’s attention from FIC exposure of 6 billion dollars from public coffers. Stop this obsession about HH
Sammy Sammy Sammy
Is it Bermuda or Panama?
FIC to Tax evasions.
Kulibe Zabwino!
WE AWAIT HH’s RESPONSE TO THIS OPEN LETTER AND NOT FROM HIS APOLOGISTS.
Wait and see how his disciples insult when you touch him
What is there to insult about naimwe? The issue is the loss of K6 billion that belongs to the Zambian people through money laundering and corruption, the result of which we are feeling by our limping economy and empty treasury. Has anyone anywhere in the world mentioned in those Panama papers been arrested? If they haven’t been arrested that means no crime was committed OK my dull PF friend? Why I always insist that you PF supporters are mentally challenged is that you do not seem to care at all about the huge amounts of monies being stolen from the Zambian people. Mulifipuba and that’s not an insult but a fact. You are traitors to this beautiful country and the sad part is since you have no brain in the first place you have no capacity to feel ashamed.
Edwin Lifwekelo trying to compare proceeds of corruption with investment income.
What is Edwin Lifwekelo’s contribution to Zambia’s economy?
What gives Edwin the authority to talk about HH taxes?
Does Edwin pay taxes as much as HH does? If not then just keep quiet
Other than just talking, is Edwin an employer?
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have decided not to investigate minister of health Chitalu Chilufya and other seniors government officials cited in the 2018 money laundering and corruption report.
Instead the two investigative agencies have picked on 16 cases involving non entities with little amounts laundered just to hoodwink the public.
Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya who is on top of the 2018 class of money launderers has been very busy this past week intimidating and bribing DEC and ACC officials
The 16 cases DEC has decided to act on are very small cases Chitalu has managed to threaten the officers because they have been getting money from him to fight Chitotela so it was difficult for them to pick his case
They have decided to…
Edwin Lifwekelo
Lilofwa he’s found at pf secretariat waiting for scaps from PEPs
The paradise papers are not a criminal report and if you think they are evidence of wrong doing by HH then give to the ACC for criminal prosecution.
Don’t just make up stuff for political drivel, try to make relevant coherent contributions if you want to remain in leadership.
Also understand what is the FIC report and then also understand what are “OFFSHORE INVESTMENTS”
Offshore investments are legal depending on how you have earned and transferred your money, Unlike most folks in the FIC report.
Please EDUCATE yourself!
Yaba……..only the dullard PF rats would not understand the difference between tax avoidance , tax evasion and stealing
Vizatukwana …!!!!
It is amazing how the PF supported tend to talk ‘around’ the FIC report and the content of the Report warrants action. The clear truth is that funds have gone missing and someone must be held accountable.
They are all thieves PF and UPND. Hakahinde always fails to answer the question— How did you get your riches? I dont trust any politician all are thieves period.
Well spoken my friend. Upstanding Zambians need to step up and take the country back. PF and UPND are filled with crooks to the brim.
Is this for real?
Ovibously the rats don’t know the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion…..
Even the queen of England came up in the panama papers
The statehouse team working overtime to divert the publics attention from FIC revelations
They published CKs court papers now this….expect more diviation attempts
Hichilema’s dishonesty doesn’t scare me because it’s a known fact. However his other life does, I still remember what ka Bishop Chomba said about him and how he discontinued the case after ka Bishop said he would ask Hichilema to take off his shirt in Court. The Freemason is evil
Another son of a b-ch
What should scare you is the loss of huge amounts of public funds you dumb !d!ot. What is wrong with you m0r0ns??
Lungus team now on a mission to try to paint every one as corrupt……trying to show corruption and stealing as normal , done by everyone.
What they will not do is say why law enforcement will not arrest and jail those they are trying desperately to paint as corrupt.
We have said before……if lungu could legalise stealing and corruption, he would.
Mmmm bane , Paradise papera again.fic report is very crear we just want thief to pay some day .
Kleptomaniacs
Let’s talk about the current Issues at hand, and prevailing in the doldrums of Zambia.
The FIC report is open for debate, so why should Trib.al Hacks not be open to scrutiny? And he is an aspiring leader for that matter. Knowing this trib.al, I can bet you that he is most probably one of the suspicious characters not mentioned by name in the FIC report
.
Edwin Lifwekelo, keep up the good work of always scrutinising, questioning and exposing this Trib.al Hacks.
..And by the way, I have noticed a growing trend by the trib.als to make us forget the trib.al coat of Trib.al Hacks which he has been wearing since 2006. And has reinforced since then, especially in thise many instances when he is overconfident or unguarded or both. The trib.als like to criticise any thing and anyone that exposesTrib.al Hacks. Sorry trib.als, anything short of a national apology from Trib.al Hacks is not good enough for his electoral prospects.
Even after this wayward narrative above, what would anyone actually pin HH on? Why hasn’t he been prosecuted locally or internationally? It is tiring how after every revelation of the Zambian regime’s plunder of resources, the ‘tactic’ is always diversionary escapades related to unproven HH ‘criminal’ activities.
Atase ba Lifwekelo, you have no shame. Sit down iwe! We will serve HH his own justice, meanwhile we are on FIC. Atase, gross!
This guy is right,it’s a reminder to HSH that he shouldn’t open his mouth wider to put the blame on ruling party he was a leader in some many organizations and he used to rob people during the day he was asked some questions but jumped through air vent.if he can become a big leader living in plot how much will he rob? just give 5 years see how he will be called billionaire HH is a crook if you don’t know him.seeking for a top job with f..ckng crook words and noise wala he will remain in opposition camp
Do you have proof that he robbed people or are you just talking out of your a$$ after drinking chibuku? You look too old to sound like an airport cadre my friend. HH is an opposition leader so am wondering what you want him to be talking about. He has thrown out a challenge to all those who call him a crook to provide evidence and he will get you a house. Next time come with actual evidence kuno and not that childish sh!t ok my brother?
By the way the panama papers did not connect Mr Hichilema to any corruption scandal in Zambia, if he is evading tax why hasn’t the impotent ZRA brought him to book? Ulemona kwati tuli baiche iwe ayi? Mulefwaya mutume dunana on FIC. You robbed us elo mulefwaya tube zee?
Bringing up old crap, grow up iwe! ninshi our people balelala insala uko with ongoing load shedding because of this godless looting. We want justice on FIC!
Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be very careful with the people he has surrounded himself with!
Learn from KK and RB!
Don’t allow yourself to be deceived and used! I am sure they are telling you all sorts of untruths so that they continue plundering but remember one day they will all scamper in all directions like rats and leave you alone to face the wrath of the Law! Already Amos has strategically left you because he has seen the KCM thing will backfire very badly! Zambians are very angry with the Chagwa PF misrule and mismanagement of the economy! This is not the PF Mr Sata left! And remember that a bad economy is the only thing that unites Zambians and when they say enough is enough, they can feed you to their children! Don’t be too big headed to listen!
Sometimes it is better to keep quiet about something you dont fully understand. What does this guy know about i investment with due respect? I think he just wants to be seen to active and valuable in PF. Why are people with economic expertise kept silent?
Why blame the guy for finding a glitch in the tax laws? Those are the disadvantages of being a capitalist society. Hell! Trump has been doing that all his life, even the owner of Amazon.
If you want more tax return, let’s ensure our tax policies are precise, especially on off shore investments.
Who cares where someone decides to keep in money? HH has never been arrested for stealing public funds or rather he has never been accused by anyone that he stole from them. Our current president has been convicted of stealing from a widow and his practising law certificate subsequently revoked. SO Edwin spare us the nonsense here. We are dealing with public funds and not personal millions that govt of Zambia has no interest into. Edwin is trying so hard to mislead people while trying to focus our attention from the actual problem we are currently dealing with. HH like any citizen have the right to keep their money where they feel it is safe.