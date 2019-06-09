Zambia kicked off their three-match friendly tour series on Sunday evening with a 2-1 away loss against defending African champions Cameroon in Madrid at Miniestadio Cerro del Espino.

Chipolopolo flew into Spain for the day to play The Indomitable Lions from Morocco where they are currently holding a training camp from June 8 to June 17.

Meanwhile, Cameroon took a one-nil lead into the break through midfielder Paul Ntep in the 2nd minute who beat goalkeeper Allan Chibwe in goals for Zambia.

Striker Joel Tagueu extended Cameroon’s lead in the 71st minute just ten minutes after he came on for Fabrice Olinga.

But Zambia cut the deficit in the 77th minute through striker Mwape Musonda who is fresh from winning the 2018/2019 South African Premier Soccer League golden boot with his club Black Leopards .

It was also Musonda’s debut goal for Zambia who found the target after coming off the bench to replace Belgium-based striker Fashion Sakala in the 59th minute.

Zambia now head back to Casablanca to prepare for their penultimate friendly match on June 12 against Gambia in Marrakech.

Beston Chambeshi’s side will wrap-up their North Africa and European tour with a date against hosts Morocco on June 16 in Marrakech.

[Read 508 times, 276 reads today]