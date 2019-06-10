After the success of her hit song ‘Tinofara‘, Katongo has now released her follow-up single ‘Once In a Lifetime‘. The song was produced by Kekero.

‘Once In A Lifetime’ is a mid-tempo afropop track that speaks of feeling a love like never before. The song describes being in a love so strong that one feels this love will never happen again; it is a once in a lifetime love.

On this new single, Katongo has mixes both English and Nyanja.

Listen to / download the song HERE

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]