Beston Chambeshi has given his assessment of Chipolopolo’s performance in Sunday’s friendly loss against Cameroon.

Chipolopolo lost 2-1 away against Cameroon in Madrid on June 8 at Miniestadio Cerro del Espino.

Chambeshi started seven Chipolopolo regulars namely defender Kabaso Chongo, midfielders Salulani Phiri, Augustine Mulenga and Enock Mwepu plus strikers Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala and Justin Shonga.

Goalkeeper Allan Chibwe ,defenders Shemmy Mayembe and Moses Nyondo, midfielder Kebson Kamanga were the fringe players who started with the highlight seeing the latter two make their Chipolopolo debuts.

But it took 59th minute substitute Mwape Musonda, who replaced Fashion Sakala, to score Zambia’s consolation goal in the 77th minute after Cameroon had found the through George Ntep in the 3rd minute and Joel Tagueu in the 71st minute.

Musonda’s goal was also his first goal for Zambia since making his debut against Zimbabwe in August 2012.

“We have strikers who can attack but all that we need is that responsibility. We want to score beautiful goals but we need players who can shoot because we attacked so many times and wanted to prove a point,” Chambeshi said.

“Otherwise, it was a good game but you can see Cameroon felt our strength and we have given them a good game.

“what we need now is prepare for the second game; you could see some of the boys’ form dropped in the second half because they have lost their fitness, so we need to work on that over the next two days.”

Zambia will face hosts Morocco in their next match on June 16 in Marrakech.

Zambia Team:

Allan Chibwe,Salulani Phiri(Klings Kangwa 73′),Kabaso Chongo,Shemmy Mayembe,Moses Nyondo, Kebson Kamanga (Paul Banda 88′),Enock Mwepu, Augustine Mulenga,Patson Daka,Fashion Sakala (Mwape Musonda 59′), Justin Shonga (Emmanuel Banda 59′)

