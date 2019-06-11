A senior Zambian government official has confirmed that the University of Zambia will go ahead and confer Honorary Doctorates in Good Governance to President Edgar Lungu and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The official who preferred to remain anonymous confirmed that the ceremony will go ahead at the next UNZA graduation ceremony.
“Yes the ceremony is on and invitations have been sent to Zimbabwe and both Presidents have accepted to be honoured, so we are just preparing to host President Mnangagwa here,” the official said.
Frantic efforts to get a comment from UNZA Council Caretaker Committee Chairperson Namucana Musiwa proved futile as she referred all queries to the Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale who refused to comment.
But some UNZA insiders have also confirmed that Presidents Lungu and Mnangagwa will be honoured at next week’s ceremony.
And some Zambians have taken to social media to denounce UNZA’s plans to confer Honorary Doctorates on President Lungu and the Zimbabwean Leader.
Zambians took to social media to express displeasure on the decision by UNZA after it was revealed that President Lungu might be changing titles from Mr Lungu will be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree as he officiates at the next graduation ceremony slated for June 21.
Both President Lungu and Mnangagwa graduated from UNZA with LLB.
“The initial plan was to simply confer an honorary doctorate degree on President Lungu alone, but some expressed concern that the public and even the members of the university may question the move, so it was decided that the best thing would be to find a cover-up. After much deliberation, it was agreed that another honorary doctorate degree be given to Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa so that he can be used as a decoy to legitimise the award. As you probably know the Zimbabwean President, like President Lungu, has an LLB degree from UNZA,” said the source who spoke to the News Diggers.
And the UNZA Alumni association has advertised an alumni dinner slated for June 22 at Mulungushi International Centre to be graced by President Lungu and President Mnangagwa.
Tickets are going for K950 per person.
Meanwhile civil rights activist Laura Miti said President Lungu must decline the good governance honorary doctorate if indeed the university is planning to confer him.
“If there is ever a time one hopes a rumour making the rounds is fake news, it this story that the University of Zambia plans to award President Lungu with an honorary doctorate in good governance. Good governance Even he would refuse it, kaleza. They should give him one for encouraging health and fitness pela, if they must. These things must ring true” Miti said.
Some have also used social media to circulate a mock Honorary Doctorate to be conferred to President Lungu for apparently promoting corruption.
USELESS UNIVERSITY
Well summarized @ kanganja. No need to say more
The President is a Doctor like me
Welcome to my club president Lungu.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
UNZA was ‘UNZA’ back in the days, not anymore. They are even struggling to compete with ‘infants’ like UNILUS!
UNZA has become a laughing stock of the continent.
Good governance really? For looting the country’s treasury?
I feel sorry for parents that can not afford to send their children to real universities. Most are sending them to India and China, and now they are struggling to maintain them.
Give them honorary degrees for what? For closing down CBU really laughable
News diggers story sounds false.
ECL, PhD. in Pompwe Management
Free advice to you ECL, please do not accept it because soon it will be taken away from you unceremoniously.
Please, please give us a break from this lunacy.
Watch “General Chiwenga Poisoned for a second time – Spotlight Zimbabwe” on YouTube
Watch “Nelson Chamisa hits out at Mnangagwa during Dabengwa’s buria” on YouTube
Watch “DISCUSSION: Dumiso Dabengwa’s passing” on YouTube
Watch “Robert Mugabe tells ITV News Zimbabwe ‘must undo disgrace’ of ‘military takeover’ | ITV News” on YouTube
Edgar Chagwa Lungu doesn’t deserve an honorary doctorate -ailing economy,cholera epidemic ,unsustainable debts and runaway corruption.
WHAT THEY HAVE IN COMMON IS UNACCOUNTED WEALTH, BEING UNPATRIOTIC WHILE RUNNING PFs AND RIGGING ELECTIONS.
Even Emerson …what honor are you awarding him for killing opponents
Clowns with doctorate?
The name has changed to Dr Edgar chagwa Lungu .Wonders shall never end………………………..
Honorary doctor only. Truly honorable people who receive such honors never go around calling themselves doctor. It is not a real degree!
what a waste, this debarred thieving wanna be lawyer doesn’t deserve anything…. he has destroyed a functioning democracy
GOOD GOVERNANCE WHEN LECTURERS OF THE SAME NAMED UNIVERSITY ARE NOT GETTING PAID, CORRUPT PEOPLE AND THIEVES ARE PROTECTED, CADRES BECOME MORE POWERFUL THAN THE POLICE ETC.
I believe one of the corrupt academic thinks if they give an honorary doctorate then he will start funding them.
We are supposed to be advocating for the trial of these fellows at the International Criminal Court (ICC) with the support of the United Nations Security Council for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression since local courts don’t have the capacity.
While Mugabe, the main architect of the Gukurahundi massacre, is no longer in power, other responsible individuals still occupy senior positions in government, including the current presidency — which is why Zimbabwean reporters withheld their names from the byline.
“Mugabe may be gone, but his former henchmen are still very much running the government.” said one reporter. “We don’t want to risk our lives by revealing our identities.”
INK’s collaboration with the Zimbabwean…
…
INK’s collaboration with the Zimbabwean reporters allowed for both financial and technical support. Together we spent hours going through the dossier and putting together stories about the atrocities committed by the Zimbabwean government. For more impact and reach we also worked with The Zimbabwean Independent, and the newspaper’s editor and renowned investigative reporter Dumisani Mleya copy-edited the stories. All in all, the Gukurahundi story was a result of a collaboration between at least six people and two news organizations.
Many reports and books have been published about the atrocities of Gukurahundi in the last 30 years. So what was so unique about this dossier?
Firstly, the report was compiled by Oxfam which, along with other international aid organizations, was on the…
…, was on the ground when the killings started in the Matebele and Midlands provinces in 1983. This provided a level of detail and evidence not available in reports produced after the massacres, which were by scholars and individuals with no first-hand experience.
Secondly, the dossier contained reports from doctors, nurses, headmasters, teachers and civilians, together with pictures of badly injured and dying people. It gives a death count and identifies civilians (including women and children) killed in the first month of the massacres. It also exposed the existence of mass graves in several areas in both Matebeleland and Midlands areas.
The dossier also listed names of victims, including the father of former information minister and exiled higher and tertiary education minister…
… Jonathan Moyo, who is now a vocal critic of Zimbabwe’s new Mnangagwa regime. The dossier pointed to the possible source of their historical rivalry: the killing of Moyo’s father, who was a counselor in the Zimbabwe African People’s Union when Mnangagwa was the state security minister.
Three decades later, even with the political changes in Zimbabwe, the Gukurahundi massacres still loom large. Our investigation unearthed long-lost information that is now part of the public record.
He was in charge of Gukurahundi .The Gukurahundi was a series of massacres of Ndebele civilians carried out by the Zimbabwe National Army from early 1983 to late 1987. It derives from a Shona language term which loosely translates to “the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains”.
ZANU recruited mainly from the majority Shona people, whereas the ZAPU had its greatest support among the minority Ndebele. In early 1983, the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade began a crackdown on dissidents in Matabeleland North, one of the homelands of the Ndebele. Over the following two years, thousands of Ndebele were detained by government forces and either marched to re-education camps or summarily executed. Although there are different estimates, the consensus of the…
Although there are different estimates, the consensus of the International Association of Genocide Scholars or IAGS is that more than 20,000 people were killed. The IAGS has classified the massacres as a genocide.
Honorary degrees are only respected if conferred by universities that have an international good standing. UNZA no longer has this standing and that we all know.
With universities now A t every corner it is possible that even minibus drivers and security guards will receive honorary doctorates soon.
Similarities both are running fragile economic and political brutal to the opposition and ordinary citizen. Their local currencies are in bad state, poor health and educational facilities, governmental corruption and worst agricultural administration.
1. Dr Mnagagwa-Ph.D [Ndebele massacre]
2. Dr Gwa-Ph.D[Chinese loans]
3. Dr Hilter-Ph.D[Jewish massacre]
4. Dr Amin-Ph.D[Animalist behavour]
5. Dr Luo-Ph.D[Educational destroyer]
6. Dr Kapyongo-Ph.D[Cadre Mobilization and Violence]
7. Dr Max Chongo-Ph.D[Defectors organiser]
8. Dr Magret-Ph.D[Brewery]
9. Dr Maduro-Ph.D[Economy destroyer]
10. Dr Lucifer -Ph.D[Spiritual sinner]
Chairman of the FIC was on TV being interviewed yesterday and explained that the Trends Report availed to the public is a general report to make the public aware of what is happening. The dossier is the report with names that is given to DEC and ACC and that clown of a president in state house so am not sure what the dancing clown was yapping about ku airport. This vindicates me when I insist that PF and it’s supporters are either mentally challenged, chronically dull or just plain stup!d but I think it’s all three. Elo ba LT please post the video of the interview. Right now he is being interviewed on Hot FM *****
Doctorate in stupidity, thieving and incompetence..
11. Dr bootlicker bowman, phd in bootlicking and kissing a….
President Edgar Lungu will remain in history as one of the best Presidents in Zambia.
Yikes!
Please enough with the jokes and sarcasm, we are discussing serious issues here!
Who runs the university council. Some should correct me is it not the same lecturers who are not being paid? Now they want to honour the same guy who is denying the kwacka. It’s like a dog leaking the masters foot so that it can be given left overs.
The honorary doctorate won’t put common sense into their minds if they don’t have any, Kambwili is a perfect living example of a honored moron. If I were to award anybody, I would nominate Lawrence Sikutwa in honor of the business empire and exemplary behaviour that he has built and exhibited over time. I can also nominate Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika and General Godfrey Miyanda. General Miyanda deserves to be admitted to LAZ honorary membership role for his articulate legal arguments. If anybody has anything against my nominees let him state the reasons these sons of Zambia shouldn’t be honored
that is the problem of appointing cadres in every position . honouraly doctorate to a failure . the country has got no money and every one is stealing with impunity without mercy. then give doctorate degree. what is that. also add amos chanda on the list for arrogance.
Ine nadabwa
We have witnessed rampant retirements in both national and public interests of so many individuals labelled,alleged & accused of belonging to the opposition just because of being born from the other region.Colossal sums of funds mentioned in FIC and deaths of mapenzi,choongwa,shimunza etc should pause and chill this this decision by unza.Timing is everything and this time arround please no
UNZA can go ahead and award whatever degrees they wish including that of witchcraft! What they should be worried about is your ranking among world universities!
Any wonder why former UNZA is now a College?
It’s run by cadres who don’t want to be left behind in the competition for presidential recognition and favors!
Pursuing studies at a discredited university is suicide!
I can’t send my children there!
What good can come out from an institution that was built through donations of Chickens,fire wood,and manual labour?