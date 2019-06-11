Striker Lazarus Kambole is set for an emotional swansong with Zesco United over the coming weeks following his confirmed move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Kambole will move to Chiefs from Zesco on a three year deal that will be triggered on July 1.

But Kambole has two more shots at bowing out with silverware with Zesco over the coming fortnight.

“He is still here until July 1 and so will play in our remaining games, “Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga told LT Sports on Tuesday.

Kambole’s will be in action for Zesco this Saturday in the 2019 ABSA Cup semifinals against Buildcon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Victory in that match will see Kambole play his last home game on June 25 in the ABSA Cup final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

But Kambole’s swansong is set to be an even more emotional one on June 29 when Zesco face Green Eagles in a 2019 FAZ Super Division title playoff at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Zesco and Kambole will be hoping to wrap-up their third successive league crown and eighth top-flight title overall.

