President Edgar Lungu has officially opened the Eastern province Patriotic Front -PF- conference with a call for Zambians to rise above tribalism.
President Lungu says he is saddened that some politicians have continued riding on tribal politics despite calls for Zambians to desist from the vice.
The Head of State has further vowed to continue promoting oneness by working with everyone in all party structures.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has strongly condemned political players who have continued speaking ill about the country’s economy in other countries.
The President also noted with sadness the use of social media to peddle lies about the country.
President Lungu arrived in Chipata at 10:43 hours.
He was received by PF Secretary General Davis Mwila, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu, and other senior government and PF officials.
Tribalism is just a ploy to deviate us from a bigger picture. The economy is in doldrums owing to poor management of resources. This is due to corruption which you have failed to eradicate. We need not to hide under the canopy of tribal talk. We are like proverbial ostrich sinking his head in sand. Mr President, people are tired of smearing them in butter when you know the issues at hand. Corruption and poverty is driving the nation in an abyss of oblivion. Do not pretend. You need to face these scourges head on. Otherwise, yours is a failed government which needs no mandate next time. People are not interested in tribal talks. Credible candidates have been marginalized because of tribal nonsense.Wake up and clean up your house Mr president.It has a lot of spider and cob webs.
The most useless President in the history of Presidents! What a missed opportunity, we had an economy that was doing fine till this clueless clown ran everything to the ground!
He is at home at such places if Presidency was about PF campaigning and dancing only he would be on cloud nine….the man is an utterly useless lazy bum!!
This is the only thing he is good at flying around and attending to trival party issues ….when it comes to national issues he cowers look at how he messed up o the FIC issue…tell him to host a press conference and he runs to the airport tarmac.
WASTED LAZY LUNGU YEARS INDEED!!