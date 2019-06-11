President Edgar Lungu has officially opened the Eastern province Patriotic Front -PF- conference with a call for Zambians to rise above tribalism.

President Lungu says he is saddened that some politicians have continued riding on tribal politics despite calls for Zambians to desist from the vice.

The Head of State has further vowed to continue promoting oneness by working with everyone in all party structures.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has strongly condemned political players who have continued speaking ill about the country’s economy in other countries.

The President also noted with sadness the use of social media to peddle lies about the country.

President Lungu arrived in Chipata at 10:43 hours.

He was received by PF Secretary General Davis Mwila, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu, and other senior government and PF officials.

