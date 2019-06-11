“Retired”rapper, MrVezzy (formerly known as LV) has called on Zambians to join hands to reclaim the country’s economic assets from foreigners. In a video produced for online news channel TaukaTV ,Vezzy challenges Zambians to create an investment entity that will pool together investments from citizens to build up private capital to boost the ability to claim ownership of strategic assets.

In this video he appears to echo some of the sentiments in his breakout song,“No Sweat.No Sweet (Survival Ni Nkondo)”where he purports to quote a boastful boss saying,“Zambia kya wena.Malikya Mina” Which loosely translates to ‘Zambia is yours but the wealth generated here is mine’

Mr Vezzy contends that investing in strategic companies is the only effective route to build wealth. He laments how the word “investor” has become synonymous with“foreigner”. He has called upon Zambians to rise up and invest in their own country to allow themselves to benefit from the value created through these strategically positioned companies.

