Trade and Economic Consultant Trevor Simumba has appealed to opposition parties to rally behind UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema for the 2021 general elections.
Mr Simumba said Mr Simumba is the best placed person to take on the PF in 2021.
He said other opposition party leaders should set their personal ambitions aside and support Mr Hichilema for the presidency in 2021.
“If we truly want to liberate Zambia from the shackles of this PF Kleptocracy, the answer is in working together and bringing forth a new generation of Zambian leaders with shared values of service to the nation, integrity and ethical stewardship of our national resources,” he stated.
“Opposition leaders for once get out of your egotistic dreamland and sacrifice for the sake of Zambia. You cannot all be President at once. I have analysed and thought of different scenarios but each one shows that without an Opposition Alliance, the PF will win the Presidency. But who can beat them?”
He added, “We all know that the best placed person to take on the PF is Hakainde Hichilema. Let us support him. We can agree a proportional share at Parliament level and Local Council level but for President lets have one opposition candidate.”
“It is the only way 2021 can be won. Without that unity forget it. Get over this tribal nonsense, Zambians are not tribal. With one opposition candidate we will consign the PF to the dustbin of history. We cannot afford another five years of this President. Even our patriotic friends and relatives in PF know it.”
He added, “Find the courage to get out and help Zambia recover its glory. Zambia needs a new beginning. We need to overhaul the Constitution and strengthen the Separation of Powers and ensure Zambia never elects such a terrible President again.”
Mr Simumba said the level of selfishness and pure greed amongst the PF leadership is unprecedented.
“We have two living former Presidents and I believe three living former Vice Presidents and none of them can even raise a hand to say enough is enough. So it is up to us the citizens to use our vote in 2021 wisely and ensure we protect our votes when they count,” he demanded.
It is the same HH who is tribal.
Definitely HH is the only viable candidate to take on PF.
Spot on Trevor. the fact is, Lungu MUST go. Wr cannot afford another 5yrs of this incopetent, corrupt, theiving man. HH has thebmost support. If the opposition care about the welbeing of Zambia they must rally behind HH.
I have some issues with HH, but am coming to campaign and vote for him. Lungu HAS to go
I don’t think he is the best option but compared to Lungu he is the better choice
HH disappointed us when he choose GBM as running-mate.
If he HH was wise-man he could listen to us to give him a running-mate. If Ba Nalumango don’t want to face “insults” , then HH should surprise us with Charlotte Scott.
I repeat:
HH is very intelligent, but no wise.
Nalumango is wise, but ordinary intelligent.
Bo Inonge is very wise, but not intelligent.
Ba Edgar is ……………. judge yourself, what a disgrace
What else do we need. Someone to face the reality and turn this economy round. I believe HH who has the balls to do so. This country is going nowhere with PF especially when ECL is on the helm.
That cannot happen in Africa.Even parties that have no following will want to field a candidate. There is to much selfishness in African politics. Such a thing as supporting one candidate,as opposition, is a pipedream. That is why we see proliferation of parties. They all want to be presidents. And more over, they are formed on different ideologies. Others are socialist while others are democratic.
HH can not deliver, i dont know why people cant see that. Being a businessman is no passport to being a good president. Let him keep running his business and stay away from state house.
@munone, it seems you are comfortable with clueless people running our affairs. You think running a business is a walk through the park in an environment where corruption and money laundering are rife. By the way, have you bothered to find out what skills and experience he has that can leverage our resources and competitive advantage. I guess no, you must be consumed with hate which is clouding your mind and blocking energy which could bring the best out of you.
HH is Useless, only that you don’t some of yu.
I meant you don’t know some of you.
Trevor I agree that we need to kick out PF. Yes based on previous elections HH has been close. But you have sàid nothing why you think HH is the best. Is based on his previous election results? Say more man to convince doubting PF voters. It is not enough to talk about Tribalism.
Matumbo, have you ever travelled or lived with the real Tongas in Southern Province?
If the Town Tongas are all you know then you don’t understand how hospitable Tongaland is. As a Bemba, I am at pains to understand people who think Tongas are tribal. I always feel at home with these good people – very honest, hardworking, self-reliant and dependable!
How Is it a crime for a Tonga to vote for a fellow Tonga and okay for an Easterner to vote for a fellow Easterner in wako ni wako fashion?
We need someone who does not care for a second term, and who is focused on actually working for the citizens and not populist sycophants. Someone who doesn’t allow people to allude to him as having kasaka is ndalama or attack Chapter 18 institutions. We just need a sane leadership. Too much to ask? Up to the electorate mwe…
It’s nice and a right to dream a bit. However any Zambian is the best option.
Good morning Mr. Hater. The man who would rather see the country destroyed because of his inexplicable hatred for one man. Very narrow thinker.
I remember watching ECL on TV at some stadium during the funeral of President Sata.ECL was crying charging that there was cartel that was bent on taking over our country.He drew widespread sympathy.five years later,he seems to have been taken over by a cartel.He was crying for a bango that he cannot play
The best way to punish PF is to vote for HH whom they dread because they know he will wean them from their dependency on the treasury through tenderpreneurship!
No need to fear an HH presidency because he will be limited by terms of office! If he does well in his first term, we can allow him to finish his second term as well!
After all he has told us that he won’t need a Salary or allowances to turn our economy around. What can be better than that?
For those who say he stole during Privatization (which no one has proved) would it not be a wise idea to make him pay back through his service to the nation?
What all Zambians need is a functioning Economy! When the economy is doing fine, no one cares about politics or which tribe you come from. Zambians were so rich under Mwanawasa to the…
Zambians were so rich under Mwanawasa to the extent that even Sata admitted Levy was doing a great job!
PF has failed us! No need to experiment with recycled politicians! Let us put in place someone who has not been corrupted by the system!
It’s your opinion Simumba,not Zambians option though.God will definitely raise someone from nowhere again.Zambians have rejected your HH.
HH is a good business man but Zambia is a public sector-driven economy.Unless he shows proof that he can reforms and revitalize the public service,he risks becoming exactly what ECL has reduced himself to: A talking head without hands, torso and legs to implement his policies.He must commit to a broadbased public service and difuse more power from the presidency by decentralization
I think HH will do well and since he already has money corruption will be a thing of the past, the problems we are facing now with these PFoools is because they were all poor with 28 kwacha in the pocket when they took over the presidency, the only thing they think of is stealing and drinking free whiskey….. On the other hand HH is a good business man who has seen all kinds of contracts which PFoools only heard of in their lives.. thats why the debt is out of control
indeed trevor you are hundred percent right let every well meaning zambian vote for this economist who will bring development and make zambia once again be on its feet instead of its knees. pf has failed lamentable there is no doubt about it even pf members have shifted their attention to hh. if you go round zambia you look at the peoples faces you will see sadness and ask them why, they will all say this biting economy. south, west, north or east it is the same language under pf
Trevor you’re free to express your opinion, however some of us think Hichilema is a political failure who has killed intra UPND democracy. By the way, it doesn’t mean that if all opposition leaders rally behind him then he can win elections. He failed before in 2006. Although Mazoka was equally a tribalist, at least he respected the tenets of democracy. If you wish to know about his dishonesty ask Nawakwi and Tilyenji. FDD and UNIP have never recovered from Hichilema’s assault, the chap was even issuing adoption letters to his tribesmen in the night. He thought the UDF was an opportunity to further Tonga superiority. He will continue to fail because he’s not honest
So the only people who see that HH has killed intra party democracy are the PF? Tell me about PF’s intra party democracy and KBF’s expulsion Mr. Hypocrite.