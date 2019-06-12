Kansanshi Dynamos coach Israel Mwanza says the team remain determined to win promotion to the FAZ Super Division after qualifying for the play-off.

Kansanshi qualified to the promotion play offs at the weekend after winning the Division One Zone 2 league with a game to spare.

The Solwezi side sits on 61 points, four above second placed Indeni, after 29 matches played in Zone 2.

“Our objective has always been pointing at winning promotion to the Super Division. It’s good we have won the Zone 2 league,” Mwanza.

“We are now telling the boys to remain focused as we wait for playoffs. I know we are yet to know more details on the play-off,” the ex-Zambia and Nchanga Rangers defender said.

Kansanshi have in the recent past missed out on promotion by slightest of margins.

“I am thanking the people of North Western Province for the support. Our executive, my technical bench, players and fans,” Mwanza said.

Kansanshi are seeking to become the second team from the North Western to play in the Super Division after Lumwana Radiants.

