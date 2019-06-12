Konkola Copper Mines says Nchanga Smelter has been idle pending availability of concentrates stocks.

Clarifying accusations that Vedanta Resources started stripping KCM off its assets starting with the Nchanga Smelter, KCM Spokesperson Eugine Chungu said the Smelter has planned to resume operations on 22nd June 2019.

Mr Chungu said during this period a theft of electronic equipment was detected, which has not impacted on the status of the Smelter operations at all.

“KCM is committed to enhancing security levels at all its facilities during this transition phase. The theft experienced at the smelter is being investigated and efforts are in place to ensure that all those involved are firmly dealt with to the full extent of the law,” Mr Chungu said.

Yesterday, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa said the government had unearthed a scam in which Vedanta Resources is stripping the mine of its assets at KCM.

Mr. Musukwa claimed that Vedanta had deliberately damaged the operating system crippling the KCM concentrator.

He charged that Vedanta was working with some named Zambian and foreign contractors at KCM in Chingola to ensure the mine is flooded while the smelter becomes unproductive.

He has warned that the damage caused to the operating system amounts to economic sabotage and all those found wanting will be dealt with.

[Read 793 times, 793 reads today]