Giants Nkana will have two representatives at the 2019 AFCON Cup when they tournament kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

Tanzanian Hassan Khamis and Kenyan Mohammed Musa have made their respective final squads for the AFCON that ends on July 19 in Cairo.

Both players are defenders and were key in Nkana’s continental push in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup where the club made a debut quarterfinal qualification.

Nkana’s neigbours Power Dynamos too have a 2019 AFCON connection with Zimbabwean defender Jimmy Dzingai the only Warriors call-up from the FAZ Super Division to make the cut.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be in action in the first game against hosts Egypt on June 21.

Both Kenya and Tanzania will play on June 22 against Algeria and Senegal respectively.

