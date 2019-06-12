Communication and Transport Minister Brian Mushimba has accused some PF officials in Mufulira of maligning him in his constituency and has since challenged anyone to take on him in his constituency in the 2021 elections instead of holding dark corner meeting to sow a seed of hatred and division in the constituency.

The Kankoyo MP was speaking in an interview in Mufulira at the weekend when he toured the constituency.

Mr Mushimba said he was shocked that a few constituency and district officials wanted him to be giving them money to benefit as individuals instead of encouraging him to embark on projects to benefit the entire constituency.

“These people are only a few, there are about five or so. I used to give them money, but when I say I don’t have money, then they would go maligning me, saying ‘wachabe chabe’ meaning I am useless.

“I used to give them money. They would call me asking for K5, 000 or K10, 000, I would give them, but now because I don’t give them, they are on a campaign to malign me, but it is not every time I can give money, I have a constituency to look after,’’ Mr Mushimba said.

Mr Mushimba said he was not shaken because people would not be swayed by sweet talk, good English and nice perfume, but wanted their lives to be improved through good roads, schools and empowerment.

“I will always try my best. I will not take for granted the trust of the people who voted for me. I am not shaken by those holding dark corner meetings to de-campaign because people will not be swayed by sweet talk, good English and nice perfume,’’ Mr Mushimba said.

Mr Mushimba said major projects like a maternity wing and a mortuary were set to be constructed in Zimba area to improve the lives of the people.

At the weekend, Mr Mushimba went to Butondo Secondary School where he went to pay K120,000 school fees for the orphans and vulnerable children whom he was sponsoring.

Mr Mushimba said initially he had paid K236, 000 for 200 orphans and vulnerable children at Butondo Secondary School, but now the number had increased after 96 more children were added.

