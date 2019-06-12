The University of Zambia and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see a more strengthened partnership between the two institutions.

The signing ceremony comes after the initial meeting between ZNBC and UNZA earlier this year, where the two institutions agreed to formalize collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

UNZA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Luke Mumba, said the background to the memorandum was anchored in the shared mandate of both ZNBC and UNZA which was to communicate and educate the public.

He said that UNZA, like ZNBC, belong to the Zambian people which exist to serve the public interest.

“The public out there is in need of information about what we are doing in the area of research outputs to address the many challenges our society faces. The public out there is also looking for expert information and objective scientific and philosophical analysis of economic, scientific, cultural, educational, health and medical matters. We are the thought leaders and we are required, as a matter of national duty, to inform and educate the public in a purely professional manner in all disciplines,” Professor Mumba said.

Speaking at the same event, ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza, said UNZA is a key institution to Zambia’s socio-economic development as it provides human resource, which is the most important resource needed to develop the country.

Mr. Mwanza added that public institutions like ZNBC and UNZA have a huge responsibility to address concerns and challenges affecting the general public.

He said that the formalized partnership between UNZA and ZNBC will guarantee the university success in the area of information dissemination to the public because ZNBC is well positioned and equipped to produce high quality and tailor-made advertisements and programmes on behalf of institutions such as UNZA.

Mr. Mwanza is pleased that through the MoU, ZNBC will be able to broadcast educational content to the audience in line with its key pillars which are: to inform and educate the public.

Through this MoU, UNZA and ZNBC, are setting out to achieve a collaboration on broadcasting services, training, technical support, and provision of expert analysis available from the pull of experts at UNZA.

