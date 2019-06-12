Defenders Ziyo Tembo and Donashano Malama are battling to be fit for Zambia’s penultimate friendly match against hosts Morocco this weekend away in Marrakech.

Ziyo of Al Shoula in Saudi Arabia, and Malama from South African club Chippa United, sustained injuries in Zambia’s eleven-day, three-match friendly tour camp in Morocco that saw them sit out the June 9 friendly against Cameroon in Spain that Chipolopolo lost 2-1 in Madrid.

Zambia team physician Doctor Mwila Lupasha said his medical team will make further assessment today, Wednesday on whether the duo will be fit in time for the June 16 friendly.

“So far everyone is in good health expect for two players; Donashano and Ziyo Tembo who sustained some injuries during training but otherwise they are recovering very well and I am hoping that by Saturday, they will be fit for the game against Morocco,” Dr Lupasha said.

“For now we are just trying to see that they just do light training otherwise we are not going to force them to train with the team.”

Malama has a back strain while Ziyo is carrying an ankle injury.

