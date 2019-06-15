Former Republican President Mr. Rupiah Banda will tomorrow the 16th of June, 2019 grace the first FTJ Chiluba Memorial Lecture at Mulungushi conference center.

In a Presser, the FTJ Chiluba Memorial Committee Chairperson Mr. Chapa Chikamba said that this year will mark the 8th memorial anniversary of Dr Chiluba.

“Dr. Frederick T.J Chiluba, who is our Second Republican President went to be with the Lord on the 18 th day of June, 2011. Hence this year will mark 8 years memorial anniversary”, Mr. Chikamba said.

Mr. Chikamba further said that the Memorial Committee had been formed to protect President Chiluba legacy.

“As the Family and friends of the late Dr. Frederick Chiluba, We have decided to come up with a Memorial Committee that will not only protect President Chiluba legacy but will further sensitize the general public about the landmark policies of Dr. Chiluba like Democracy, Free market economy and Christianity just to mention a few”, Mr. Chikamba said.

Mr. Chikamba then said that former Republican President Mr. Rupiah Banda will Grace the first FTJ Chiluba Memorial Lecture.

“As the Memorial Committee, one of the ways in which we will sensitize the public about President Chiluba landmark policies is through having Memorial Lectures. And We would like to inform the Nation that we will tomorrow the 19 of June,2019 host our first FTJ Chiluba Memorial Lecture which will be graced by His Excellence Mr. Rupiah Banda under the theme “Zambia: Land of Unsung Heroes, FTJ The Father of Democracy. The event which will start at 14 hours is open to the general public”, Mr. Chikamba said.

