Former Republican President Mr. Rupiah Banda will tomorrow the 16th of June, 2019 grace the first FTJ Chiluba Memorial Lecture at Mulungushi conference center.
In a Presser, the FTJ Chiluba Memorial Committee Chairperson Mr. Chapa Chikamba said that this year will mark the 8th memorial anniversary of Dr Chiluba.
“Dr. Frederick T.J Chiluba, who is our Second Republican President went to be with the Lord on the 18 th day of June, 2011. Hence this year will mark 8 years memorial anniversary”, Mr. Chikamba said.
Mr. Chikamba further said that the Memorial Committee had been formed to protect President Chiluba legacy.
“As the Family and friends of the late Dr. Frederick Chiluba, We have decided to come up with a Memorial Committee that will not only protect President Chiluba legacy but will further sensitize the general public about the landmark policies of Dr. Chiluba like Democracy, Free market economy and Christianity just to mention a few”, Mr. Chikamba said.
Mr. Chikamba then said that former Republican President Mr. Rupiah Banda will Grace the first FTJ Chiluba Memorial Lecture.
“As the Memorial Committee, one of the ways in which we will sensitize the public about President Chiluba landmark policies is through having Memorial Lectures. And We would like to inform the Nation that we will tomorrow the 19 of June,2019 host our first FTJ Chiluba Memorial Lecture which will be graced by His Excellence Mr. Rupiah Banda under the theme “Zambia: Land of Unsung Heroes, FTJ The Father of Democracy. The event which will start at 14 hours is open to the general public”, Mr. Chikamba said.
2 thieves… R.I.P Chiluba
These culture developed by Mwanawasa of calling others thieves is horrible. Now Zambians work that if they become thieves then they are heroes.
Truly Chiluba is unsung HERO indeed, destroyed by very man he awarded presidency.
I respect Edgar because he has protected Ruphia Banda, who has eventually gained respect back from citizens. Ruphiah was shortest serving president, but the most wealthy awarded president.
Chiluba dismantled Zambian structures and gave away to people, including houses.
You can dribble people, you can pretend that you dont know, you can portray him as a saint, you can complian BUT the fact is that behind those small glasses was a small manipulator called Titus Mpundu! A thief and hypocrite.
Nostadrums Chiluba, Rupiah noyu uulipo bonse niba POMPWE.
Even in death the cost the nation…so you are telling us every passed President has a committee on their name…even a thief like FTJ is honoured.
You are all thieves as you shared the houses and companies and then now you turn around to shout thief thief after you also participate. HH is one among the many that participated in embezzling this country. HH and his friends including Mwanawasa are thieves. Mwanawasa participated in embezzling this country, he got the ZAF airport land where his house is. Mwanawasa is the cause of the mess which is at KCL as he gave the giant mine for 25 Million Dollars instead of 500 Million Dollars. So all politicians are thieves it is not only FTJ.
On tolerance FTJ was just great and has no match for in terrible provocation he could just say ” It is democracy let them talk”.
I was not of voting age in the Chiluba era but as a young girl, I would always sit down with my dad to listen to Chiluba speak. I was fascinated by him; always impeccably dressed and could rationalize the crucification of Jesus! Maybe Mr Boiled Egg personality, The Delusional Dictator can learn a thing or two from Mr Kafupi!
Why comment as if there is anyone who is 100 percent unblemish? There is just too much hate from certain names.
In terms of embezzlement I think dictator has out done Chiluba
President Chiluba was the worst thing to ever happen to Zambia. Destroyed a vibrant nation that had hickups like any other developing country. Honoring him is an insult to us all.
I saw thousands of lives destroyed under his leadership, education system collapsed.. I saw my neighbors turn into prostitutes and men turn into drunkards out of desperation ….Cry my beloved country until real men leave their comfort and arise….the rot will continue
Things are making efforts to honor a fellow thief. The reign of thieves!
Though there were observable lapses here and there during Chiluba’s reign as president, Zambia enjoyed unprecedented democracy. Never were people subjected to deliberate poverty to force them to join MMD. Never was there any electricity shortage or banning of student unions or banning meal allowances for students or brutalizing students to death. Then opposition leaders could be allowed to address students, for example then UNIP president, Kebby Musokotwane addressed UNZA student in 1995 and explain various issues affecting Zambian politics which was quite eye-opening. Can an opposition leader today address students at any college in Zambia? Cry my Beloved Country Zambia!
Rampant closures of companies, embezzlement, brain drain and brutal elimination of some prominent figures took place during his tenure, whilst he stack up hundreds of designer shoes, shirts, suits and cars. By 2002 the economy was in severe dire straits, only to be saved by debt relief in 2005 after Levy took over. He was even pushing for 3rd term how democratic is that?
We are free to express our displeasure on FTJ but the truth of the matter is that transforming a country takes a lot of courage. During campaigns, FTJ warned us and I quote: “are you ready to Rtighten your belts?” we all said “YES”!. Chiluba’s greatest achievement was transforming an economy which was 100% controlled by Government to the private sector. Today Zambians are enjoying owning business, houses, trade and trade because of FTJ. The good performance of the economy during Mwanawasa and RB is attributed by the foundation laid by Chiluba. You can call him a thief, but his so called “stolen money” was in a Government Account. I can only agree if you denounce him on account that many people died mysterious deaths under his rule.
Thieves indeed.
Stop saying thief were you there when we use to sleep 4months at k.m.b.lining 2 days sugar,mealie meal,shoes every thing was mess even to a point of being beaten by the so called v—nt.to me F.T.J.is my number one by clearing the maliposa from malawi
and the things we went through.
No one is perfect ladies and gentlemen! Unfortunately human nature has good memory of bad things someone did and whatever good they may have done is quickly forgotten even when someone is still alive!
A memorial benefits not the dead but the living because the dead know nothing, neither are they with the Lord nor participating in anything done under the Sun! (Ecclesiastes 9:5). They are asleep in the dust of the earth (Job 3:13; Daniel 12:2; Matthew 9:24; Mark 5:39; Luke 8:52-53; 1 Kings 2:10; John 11:11-14) awaiting either the First resurrection to eternal life (Revelation 14:13; Revelation 20:4-6; John 5:28-29) or the Second Resurrection to eternal damnation after a 1,000 years (Revelation 20:4-7; Revelation 20:5; 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18; Revelation 20:14)! Memorials are just human…
Memorials are just human traditions born out of sorrow of the loss! Love someone when they are still alive! Loving them when they are gone is an exercise in futility because the dead won’t even know you brought them nice flowers! Give me those flowers now!
Therefore Judge not as God is the ultimate Judge!
How do you know that he went ton the Lord? That is total lie. Where did you get information that the dead go the Lord?
By far the best President to date. Not tribal a true democrat and a compassionate man. RIP FTJ
Truth be told,this noise we are making today,its because of FTJ. Chiluba restructured the Zambia economy with a staggering debt he inherited from UNIP.Mind you,its not because of Chiluba that we were called a HIPC country(highly indebted),Chiluba found the debt,restructured the economy as per HIPC conditions(dont forget that SAP Programmes began under UNIP) until Zambia reached the HIPC decision point in 2000 and that is where Mwanawasa took over from. Chiluba had done the donkey work.Restructuring a socialist based economy has its own challenges as was seen in Russia during perestrioka which produced Bilionaires (Oligarchs).So is Zambia,we have Kwacha Billionaires who were part of restructuring the economy under Chiluba.
UPND tribalists must not reopen old wounds. FTJ was tried by mass media and his court case was sensationalised by Fred Mmembe whose Post paper is under liquidation. FTJ father of democracy – we will defend your legacy from destruction by tribalists who think only their tribesmen can run Zambia better.
This will just expose FJT’s dead soul to public ridicule, insult and abuse. First, Chiluba never brought multi-party democracy to Zambia. He was just put there as a compromise MMD president when the MMD founders, Chiluba was NOT one of them, could not agree who to lead them. But after Chiluba became president he KILLED all those he feared as a threat such that by the time of elections in 1996, all those surrounding were stooges. Chiluba killed more people than even Kaunda – we all know the long list of those he butchered… I hope he has now met some of them. Secondly, how do people easily forget how Chiluba fought hard to remain in power for a third term – until the country demonstrated against that. And of all people sure, Rupiah Banda!!