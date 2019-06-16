Archdiocese of Kasama Archbishop Ignatius Chama has expressed concern over the abuse of social media among some Zambians.
Archbishop CHAMA says it is sad that people have become pre-occupied with negative use of internet at the expense of God’s word and other progressive issues.
He said this during a priestly ordination for Conely Musonda, Modest Muleba and Staphord Mulamba held at Santa Maria Parish in Chilubi.
Archbishop Chama urged the newly ordained priests to be wary of the trend of abusing social media and preach against it.
And the priest has urged politicians to embrace political harmony, co-existence and Godly morals.
Archbishop Chama said political leaders must endeavor to rise above their differences.
Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile implored the church to partner with government in addressing vices that are against both Christian and national values.
Mr. Mundubile said government under the leadership of President EDGAR LUNGU considers the church as an agent and partner in creating positive change in society.
He said church leaders must continue to speak against vices that are detrimental to national development.
Other notable guests at the ordination were Chief Matipa of the Bisa people, Chilubi Member of Parliament Rosaria Fundanga, Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and some government officials.
Let the people freely express themselves, enough of this control thing. If they were abusing social media Jeff Bezo would have banned them, but he has not because he knows people have a right to express themselves. A good leader will listen to what the people are saying on social media instead of calling it abuse. Businesses pay for people’s views and you call it abuse how else will these lazy leaders get better.
The Archeological Bishop has not defined what he terms “Abuse” of Social Media. As the saying goes, every observation is a matter of perception! One will say the cup is half full and another will say the cup is half empty! Nothing wrong with Social Media! News papers and Post mail are now extinct with the coming of technology!
If you can’t embrace change don’t blame change! Failure to embrace change is what caused extinction of the dinosaurs! Don’t be rigid! Many businesses have moved from brick and mortar shops to Social Media platforms! Moreover, give people space to decide according to their God-given free will! People have the right to be different! What is wrong is imposing one’s values on others! Values are relative!
