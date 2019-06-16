Fresh off his collaboration with African dance music legend Black Coffee, Karyendasoul teams up with renowned Zambian DJ/Producer El Mukuka for a mystically-sounding collaboration that features the likes of Marocco and James Sakala.

The duet, entitled “No Wasted Time” and sang in English and Bemba, is written in a contemporary ballad-style format that fuses African rhythms and melodies with Western songwriting elements. James Sakala’s velvety smooth kalindula vocal marries seamlessly with Marocco’s signature soulful sound. Sakala has become one of the most recognized kalindula artists in Zambia and has worked with numerous top musicians including the late Zimbabwean superstar Oliver Mtukudzi. The song was released worldwide on 14 June by Universal Music South Africa

