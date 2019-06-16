Police in Lusaka have apprehended a 19-year-old girl from Kabwata in connection with a fire that saw two toddlers jumping out of a burning building last Friday.

Martha Hatambo is likely to be charged with criminal negligence after she allegedly locked her two nephews in the house, on the second floor while she went out to run an errand.

Police Acting Spokesperson Rae Hammonga has confirmed the development to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

The toddlers, twins of five years were seen waving from a burning building and residents devised a rescue plan to catch them as they jumped from the burning building.

The incident has also highlighted the need for fire extinguishers in such buildings as the ones that were available at the time of the fire were not working.

And Lusaka Province Minister Mr Bowman Lusambo has asked the family that lived in the house that was gutted at the Kabwata itel branded Flats to quickly find a house where he will pay rentals for 6 months on their behalf.

And Mr Lusambo has learnt that the two children who jumped through a window from the third floor of the burning Kabwata Flat are in a stable condition.

Mr Lusambo who visited the house as a special envoy of His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu, Friday, also interacted with the twins and urged the family to put God first.

The 5 year old twins escaped a burning Flat on the third floor of an Itel Flat in Kabwata residential area after the Niece to the father locked them in the house after school and went out.

Passers by had to throw stones to break the windows as they made efforts to help the Kids escape from the burning house.

And the father to the twins, one Brian Hatambo, narrated the incident to the Minister explaining that he was forced to book rooms at a Lodge to avoid subjecting the children to a shock following the incident.

[Read 2,343 times, 2,345 reads today]