Police in Lusaka have apprehended a 19-year-old girl from Kabwata in connection with a fire that saw two toddlers jumping out of a burning building last Friday.
Martha Hatambo is likely to be charged with criminal negligence after she allegedly locked her two nephews in the house, on the second floor while she went out to run an errand.
Police Acting Spokesperson Rae Hammonga has confirmed the development to ZNBC news in Lusaka.
The toddlers, twins of five years were seen waving from a burning building and residents devised a rescue plan to catch them as they jumped from the burning building.
The incident has also highlighted the need for fire extinguishers in such buildings as the ones that were available at the time of the fire were not working.
And Lusaka Province Minister Mr Bowman Lusambo has asked the family that lived in the house that was gutted at the Kabwata itel branded Flats to quickly find a house where he will pay rentals for 6 months on their behalf.
And Mr Lusambo has learnt that the two children who jumped through a window from the third floor of the burning Kabwata Flat are in a stable condition.
Mr Lusambo who visited the house as a special envoy of His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu, Friday, also interacted with the twins and urged the family to put God first.
The 5 year old twins escaped a burning Flat on the third floor of an Itel Flat in Kabwata residential area after the Niece to the father locked them in the house after school and went out.
Passers by had to throw stones to break the windows as they made efforts to help the Kids escape from the burning house.
And the father to the twins, one Brian Hatambo, narrated the incident to the Minister explaining that he was forced to book rooms at a Lodge to avoid subjecting the children to a shock following the incident.
A five year old is not a toddler!
Bowman is mocking victims. Why can’t he find a house for them himself, and not just forcing them to find that house.
The condo board should have had insurance to cover hotel stays for residents.
Yet we have US$ 42 million fire engines which are no where to be seen that are supposed to have flown to the fire incidence, rescued the kids and extinguished the fire.
@1Charles; Exactly. Remember the 29 year old who was shot or is it stabbed at the umbilical cord!
Bowman may mean well by this paying of things will just encourage more corruption as these now rich politicians compete to show off their kind deeds. This would have been a great opportunity to put whatever ministry is charge to work. The fire extinguishers are supposed to be inspected periodically which doesn’t happen in a country like ours.
Ba Police naimwe, fyonse ni charge this or that sure? What happened to the warn and caution? What if this has always the practice of the family, bad as it is? Please don’t traumatized that 19 year old further! You have not even told the public about what caused the fire and you are already drawing conclusions to start charging people. More lives could be at risk if the fire was a result of a design problem with those flats and a worse incident may just be waiting to happen! Learn from the way your friends investigated the recent London Fire and how they identified the root cause and are not rectifying it! As a rule of thumb, human factors are dealt with last during any investigation! Criminalizing an incident blinds investigators to other potential root causes!
Who inspects fire hydrants,fire hoses and fire extinguishers ?You should be proactive not reactive.Conduct fire drills lazy cunts
Safety is very important to us, you need to investigate before you give judgment by doing so incident like these will be minimized.
Where are the fire engines????