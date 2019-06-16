Today’s Scripture

“You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace…”

(Isaiah 55:12, NIV)

Living With Enthusiasm

The word “enthusiasm” comes from the Greek word “entheos.” “Theos” is God. When you’re enthusiastic, it simply means you are full of God. When you get up in the morning excited about your future, recognizing that day is a gift and go out with a spring in your step, pursuing your goals and passionate about life, then God will breathe in your direction. Studies tell us that people who are enthusiastic get better breaks. They’re promoted more often. That’s not a coincidence. When you’re full of passion, you have the favor of God.

Remember, God didn’t breathe His life into us to drag through the day. He didn’t create us in His image, crown us with His favor, and equip us with His power to just go through the motions of life. You may have had some setbacks, the wind may have been taken out of your sail, but this is a new day! God wants to breathe new life back into you. If you’ll get your fire back, get your passion back, the wind will start blowing once again. When you’re in agreement with God, He can cause the winds of favor to shift in your direction!

A Prayer for Today

“Heavenly Father, thank You for another sunrise, another day, another opportunity to praise You and pursue the dreams You’ve given me. Help me to stay filled with Your joy which is strength so I can serve You with my whole heart in everything that I do in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

