Zambia on Sunday evening collected a historic away win over Morocco when they beat The Atlas Lions 3-2 away in a friendly match in Marrakech.

Chipolopolo had made eight previous visits to Morocco but they had all ended in defeat until coach Beston Chambeshi’s side entered that 44 year old record.

2018/2019 South Africa PSL Golden Boot winner Mwape Musonda put Zambia ahead in the 2nd minute to score his second successive Chipolopolo goal after netting his debut goal on June 9 in a 2-1 friendly loss to Cameroon in Madrid.

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Hakim Ziyach equalized in the 24th minute for Morocco before Buildcon striker Klings Kangwa sent Zambia 2-1 into the break in the 43rd minute.

Ziyach then restored parity for the Atlas Lions via a 64th minute penalty but Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu sealed Chipolopolo’s debut victory in the 73rd minute.

Zambia now head to the Gulf to face Cote d’Ivoire in their penultimate friendly game on June 19 in Abu Dhabi on their way back home after their eleven day away three-match friendly tour camp.

