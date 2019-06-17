The Non Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council says it is saddened by the reported incident in Luapula province where a father allegedly defiled his own three days old daughter leading to her death.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale says the news coming on the day the world commemorated Father’s Day, has once again brought to the foe the depth of Sexual Gender Based Violence in society.

Mrs. Mwale said the women’s movement mourns with the family of the three days old baby who lost her life at the hands of a heartless father.

She said the incidence is not only disgusting but evil and inhuman adding that it is shocking that instead of providing love and care, a father would be that heartless to turn on his three days old baby.

Mrs. Mwale said this incidence emphasises the need for society to find a lasting solution to these increased cases of sexual violence against girls and women.

She has reiterated her call for all stakeholders to join hands in fighting this scourge.

Mrs. Mwale has also appealed to the church, the private sector and the government to join hands in the fight against SGBV.

She expressed hope that justice will be done, to ensure that the man is punished for murdering his own daughter.

