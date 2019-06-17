The Non Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council says it is saddened by the reported incident in Luapula province where a father allegedly defiled his own three days old daughter leading to her death.
NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale says the news coming on the day the world commemorated Father’s Day, has once again brought to the foe the depth of Sexual Gender Based Violence in society.
Mrs. Mwale said the women’s movement mourns with the family of the three days old baby who lost her life at the hands of a heartless father.
She said the incidence is not only disgusting but evil and inhuman adding that it is shocking that instead of providing love and care, a father would be that heartless to turn on his three days old baby.
Mrs. Mwale said this incidence emphasises the need for society to find a lasting solution to these increased cases of sexual violence against girls and women.
She has reiterated her call for all stakeholders to join hands in fighting this scourge.
Mrs. Mwale has also appealed to the church, the private sector and the government to join hands in the fight against SGBV.
She expressed hope that justice will be done, to ensure that the man is punished for murdering his own daughter.
heartless beast
If it’s true then that dirty man has a very dark heart, he hasn’t even killed himself by now. Even if it’s an accusation, he should just stop existing. Give him assisted suicide.
A very sick world we live, what madness can make someone do that?
Sorry but in this case let the death penalty be executed swiftly.
Use the guy wisely. Don’t waste time, just do it this week.
Donate him for medical studies.
Veterinary can practice castration, then slaughtering. Instead of using the 77 animals from poor farmer.
Then auction his heart, testicles, kidneys and eyes to Indians who harvest human organs from innocent people.
Give money to mother who lost the angel baby.
If people continue to worship satan that is the normal trend of Lucifer worship it is about child sacrifice , what kind of a person would do such hurtful things only some one possessed by demons can do that to an innocent baby ,it is a spiritual thing and mortal man can not solve such problems.
Zambia needs more prayers than just wondering the answer is only dedicated prayers as the bible says pray without ceasing don’t relax from praying .
The nation needs such prayers to minimize such evil acts of Satan it is similar to is happening in malawi where albino people are being killed for their body parts being spear headed by witches as a way of bringing prosperity that how satan operates.