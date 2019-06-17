Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has conceded that outgoing striker Lazarus Kambole will be a difficult player to replace.

Kambole is leaving Zesco after six years with the seven-time FAZ Super Division champions to join struggling South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal.

The striker scored 25 goals for both club and country in 2018 and another 16 so far this season in all competition.

“Definitely, on that one we have to do something and I don’t know where we have to look to whether it is locally or internationally,”Lwandamina said.

“Because the standards that he attained were high standards, so if we are to get any replacement he must be better than Kambole.

“And if you look into our own league is there any person like Kambole?

WEEKEND SCORECARD



-FRIENDLY

16/06/2019

Marrakech

Morocco 2(Hakim Ziyach 24′ 64′ pen) -Zambia 3(Mwape Musonda 2′,Klings Kangwa 43′,Enock Mwepu 73′)



-FRIENDLY

19/06/2019

Abu Dhabi

Cote d’Ivoire-Zambia



2019 ABSA CUP

15/06/2019

Semifinals

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

Zanaco 1(Ernest Mbewe 36′)*-Green Eagles 1(Edward Mwamba 13′)

*Zanaco qualify 3-2 on pp

Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 38′ 50′ pen)-Buildcon 0

22/06/2019

Final

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

Zesco United-Zanaco



TOP SCORERS

CUP

16/06/2019

Jesse Were (Zesco):2

Edward Mwamba(GreeN Eagles):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco:1

Maybin Kalengo(Zesco):1

Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):1



INTERNATIONAL

16/06/2019

Senior

Mwape Musonda(Black Leopards,South Africa):2

Augustine Mulenga(Orlando Pirates,South Africa):2

Enock Mwepu(RB Salzburg,Austria):1

Klings Kangwa (Buildcon):1

Tapson Kaseba(Green Eagles):1

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco United):1

Donashano Malama (Chippa United,South Africa):1

[Read 391 times, 391 reads today]