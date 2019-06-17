Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has conceded that outgoing striker Lazarus Kambole will be a difficult player to replace.
Kambole is leaving Zesco after six years with the seven-time FAZ Super Division champions to join struggling South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal.
The striker scored 25 goals for both club and country in 2018 and another 16 so far this season in all competition.
“Definitely, on that one we have to do something and I don’t know where we have to look to whether it is locally or internationally,”Lwandamina said.
“Because the standards that he attained were high standards, so if we are to get any replacement he must be better than Kambole.
“And if you look into our own league is there any person like Kambole?
WEEKEND SCORECARD
-FRIENDLY
16/06/2019
Marrakech
Morocco 2(Hakim Ziyach 24′ 64′ pen) -Zambia 3(Mwape Musonda 2′,Klings Kangwa 43′,Enock Mwepu 73′)
-FRIENDLY
19/06/2019
Abu Dhabi
Cote d’Ivoire-Zambia
2019 ABSA CUP
15/06/2019
Semifinals
Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
Zanaco 1(Ernest Mbewe 36′)*-Green Eagles 1(Edward Mwamba 13′)
*Zanaco qualify 3-2 on pp
Zesco United 2(Jesse Were 38′ 50′ pen)-Buildcon 0
22/06/2019
Final
Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola
Zesco United-Zanaco
TOP SCORERS
CUP
16/06/2019
Jesse Were (Zesco):2
Edward Mwamba(GreeN Eagles):1
Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco:1
Maybin Kalengo(Zesco):1
Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):1
INTERNATIONAL
16/06/2019
Senior
Mwape Musonda(Black Leopards,South Africa):2
Augustine Mulenga(Orlando Pirates,South Africa):2
Enock Mwepu(RB Salzburg,Austria):1
Klings Kangwa (Buildcon):1
Tapson Kaseba(Green Eagles):1
Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1
Lazarus Kambole(Zesco United):1
Donashano Malama (Chippa United,South Africa):1
That’s problem right there, don’t look in premier league. Go get one 18 year old from Mansa and another 22 year old from Mwinilunga. They are some boys who can strike the ball like Mbesuma. They don’t have to speak English.
Iwe chi George, was Kambole robbed from your team or he was sold on a deal? If it was the latter, then you must have had a plan to use the cash from the sale!
Stop boring us with false stories. I think wa li lyamo mu ndalama …