Former Finance minister Felix Mutati has observed that the the legacy of 2nd Republican President Fredrick Chiluba has grossly been under valued.

Mutati who was part of the many that attended the memorial lecture and subsequently the memorial service held in honor of Dr Chiluba said the former President has not been remembered for the bold steps he undertook to change the country’s landscape both politically and and economically.

He said it took courage and boldness for him to make the changes he made when he was President.

“The memorial lecture that we had on Sunday was very touching, was very moving, was an embodiment of the definition of who the late president was to family and nation. My only concern is that his legacy has been under valued. He has not been remembered for the things that he undertook to change the political and economic landscape of this country. President Chiluba took some of the most courageous and bold decisions that transformed the economy of Zambia but much more important he reignited the spirit of enterprise in the people of Zambia giving them opportunity and choice.

“We come from a history were you waited for a bus for even a week or two before you could travel,now you have to choose the bus that you want to get on. We come from a history were there was only ZNBC as a broadcaster today we have so many private media houses. We come from a history were price control was the order of business, it was mandatory, but the MMD government led by FTJ said no price control and even went on to remove the exchange controls igniting international trade and investment.

He touched most of the people of Zambia through the housing empowerment, from yesterday you had nothing today you are a landlord that’s the profound legecy which should be itched in the hearts of the Zambian people,” he said.

“It’s never too late to remind people about the achievements and accomplishments of the late former President which have unfortunately been sadly watered down and that is the purpose of the memorial lecture that we had on Sunday. We have to remind ourselves that we are what we are today because of sacrifices of leaders such as Chiluba who created this economic base upon which we are progressing so every other president after Chiluba is merely inheriting a base that was created.

“He wasn’t without fault but to grow the country let’s pick from his legacy. What are those things that can grow and change the face of Zambia and you heard most of them on Sunday from various speakers,” he said.

On the party front the MMD leader and his party will use the legacy of their first President as the energy to rebuild and grow as well as contribute to the development and growth of the country.

