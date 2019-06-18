A 12 year-old boy of Senior Chief Nsefu’s area in Mambwe district, Eastern Province has died after being trampled on by an elephant.

Eastern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Geoffrey Kunda has confirmed the development to ZANIS and has identified the deceased as Evan Njovu of Mpamba village.

Mr Kunda says the boy met his fate on Sunday June 6, 2019 around 12:00 hours when he was harvesting cotton, saying the animal emerged from the nearby bush before trampling on him to death.

The Deputy Regional Police Chief says the boy who was a grade 3 pupil at Katapila Primary School, sustained terrible injuries.

He indicates that the corpse was found at the scene of the incident and later taken to Kamoto Mission Hospital mortuary.

Mr Kunda who has been saddened by the demise of the young boy, has since appealed to people living close to national parks in the region, to exercise caution and avoid getting closer to places were the wild animals are found.

