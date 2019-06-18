GBM acquitted over “going for President Lungu throat” case, Magistrate says prosecution failed to prove which Edgar Lungu GBM referred to
Magistrate says that the prosecution failed to prove which Edgar Lungu he referred to..Apparently, there are so many…
Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has been acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrate court in a case he was accused of proposing to cause death or injury to President Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Mwamba who is popularly known as GBM was accused of uttering these words during a gathering held at the UPND’s secretariat on March 2nd 2016.
On the same day, Mr. Mwamba who is now an ordinary member of the Patriotic front was alleged to have proposed violence by saying he wanted to go for President Lungu’s throat.
When the matter came up for ruling on a case to answer, the court ruled that the prosecution team failed to establish a prima facie case against Mr. Mwamba.
Magistrate Thandose Chabala who acquitted Mr. Mwamba also established that the arresting officer did not investigate the matter before arresting and charging Mr. Mwamba with the offence as his arrest was based on what he heard on Hot FM.
She says all the witnesses failed to identify which Edgar Lungu that Mr. Mwamba was referring to in his statement.
After the Court’s verdict Mr. Mwamba applauded the court for handling the case professionally.
This ruling is a circus. This man should have been reprimanded – does it matter which Edgar Lungu’s throat he was going to go after?
The inconvenience people are initially subjected to when they are arrested by Kakoma Kanganja’s cops only for cases to thrown out…these cases should never be allowed by the DPP….noone would waste energy killing a barfly like Edgar
Kikikikiki … awe Zambia ni circus.
Especially nga twa bikapo nama trib.als!
this’ when he should actually go for his throat, he’ll never see it coming, will think is going to kiss him on the cheek ( I hated it when I was in Zambia and men (even women) did that sort of greeting, why when did Zambia adopt that)
on a serious note. it’s a waste of resources by the courts
Judges and the police should be in the dock for being politicised by the Akasaka Kandalama leader .Why did this case go to court anyway ?
I bet you now GBM’s Arizona trucks are now hauling maize for FRA and oil for Indeni to Lusaka.
How did hh end up with this guy.
Zambia is a clown country with the judiciary being used to “fix” political opponents .Uganda’s Museveni has groomed Lungu well.