GBM acquitted over “going for President Lungu throat” case, Magistrate says prosecution failed to prove which Edgar Lungu GBM referred to

Magistrate says that the prosecution failed to prove which Edgar Lungu he referred to..Apparently, there are so many…

Former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has been acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrate court in a case he was accused of proposing to cause death or injury to President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mwamba who is popularly known as GBM was accused of uttering these words during a gathering held at the UPND’s secretariat on March 2nd 2016.

On the same day, Mr. Mwamba who is now an ordinary member of the Patriotic front was alleged to have proposed violence by saying he wanted to go for President Lungu’s throat.

When the matter came up for ruling on a case to answer, the court ruled that the prosecution team failed to establish a prima facie case against Mr. Mwamba.

Magistrate Thandose Chabala who acquitted Mr. Mwamba also established that the arresting officer did not investigate the matter before arresting and charging Mr. Mwamba with the offence as his arrest was based on what he heard on Hot FM.

She says all the witnesses failed to identify which Edgar Lungu that Mr. Mwamba was referring to in his statement.

After the Court’s verdict Mr. Mwamba applauded the court for handling the case professionally.

