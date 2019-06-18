The organizers of the planned Yellow Card protests have insisted that the protest will proceed after Police denied them a go-ahead.

Lusaka Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri advised the organizers that the Protest against Corruption which was due to be held on Friday cannot go ahead because police will be too busy elsewhere to police the gathering.

The protest is being organized by Activist Pilato, Laura Miti, Musician Maiko Zulu and Gunduzani Mwale.

“We have written back reminding them that the law requires them to give us an alternative date. We wait. Bottom line is that Citizens will be heard,” said Miti.

She added, “We will follow the procedure of trying to make the police understand that we are not begging for a favour but giving them notice that we intend to exercise our constitutional right to be heard about how our country is being run.”

“This protest will be held. Police have the lawful opportunity to suggest when.”

