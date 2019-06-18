President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow Wednesday June 19 ,2019 expected in Maputo, Mozambique for the U.S-Africa Business Summit.

The summit is being convened by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), and is scheduled to take place at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre from June 18 – 21, 2019.

ZANIS reports that the business meeting has been considered the essential conference on U.S-Africa business and investment, since its inception in 1997 and will be a 12th recurrence this year.

Over the last 20 years, CCA has hosted more than 40 United States and African Heads of State and over 13,300 participants at its summits.

According to information obtained from the Zambian Embassy in Maputo, the U.S.-Africa business and investment landscape is rapidly evolving, with CCA making this strategic move aimed at providing CCA members, investors, and key U.S.-Africa business stakeholders with the opportunity to stay abreast with the latest developments in business and investment across the continent.

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit serves as a platform for African and U.S. private sector and government representatives to engage on key sectors that include agribusiness, energy, health, infrastructure, trade facilitation, ICT and finance, among others.

Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa.

CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms.

