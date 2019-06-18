First Lady of the Republic of Zambia Mrs Esther Lungu on Friday officiated at the handover of assorted medical equipment donated by Health Hope Zambia in collaboration with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust to the University Teaching Hospitals- Children’s Hospital.

Health Hope Zambia, a Philanthropic Organization in Collaboration with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust donated Medical Equipment to the Childrens Hospital at the University Teaching Hospital.Equipment included monitors, blood pressure machines, mechanical ventilators, pharmacy incubators, suction machines, neural surgical equipment, a blood refrigerator, baby weighing scales, an endoscopy set, electrical beds, mattresses, medical trolleys and drip stands among other morden medical equipment.

Mrs Lungu revealed that that experts had been sent to Australia to evaluate, verify and authenticate the equipment by the Ministry of Health before it was finally brought to Zambia.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you will agree with me that this is a significant boost to the medical inventory that will improve diagnostic and curative care at the Childrens hospital,” she said.

“This will no doubt uplift the morale of the health workers resulting in continuous improvement in health care delivery in terms of quality and comfort to patients,” she added.

Mrs Lungu implored the staff at the childrens hospital to ensure the equipment was well maintained and utilized only for its intended purpose.

She said the equipment provided the medical staff an opportunity to discharge their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently especially on complicated cases seeking treatment at the institution.

Mrs Lungu took time to thank the Australian Government, Health Hope Zambia, the Ministry of Health, the Zambian Mission in Australia and the Esther Lungu Trust for making it possible for the equipment to be sourced and delivered to the children’s hospital.

She stated that the doors of her foundation would always be open for similar Philanthropic gestures.

She thanked all the Cooperating Partners both at home and abroad for their generous donations which had enhanced the lives of the Zambian people.

