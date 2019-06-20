Government is finalizing a legislation that will allow for the private sector to participate in off grid solutions by powering entities with renewable energy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ethiopia Investment Conference organized by Renewable Energy for Africa Solutions, Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said the documentation on the new legislation is already with the Ministry of Justice and government is hopeful that it could be tabled in parliament soon.

Mr. Nkhuwa said Zambia has an opportunity to demonstrate that generating power by the private can be done at low tarrifs are possible.

He said Zambia achieved one of the best tariffs in Africa of 6 cents per kilo watts per hour from the Ngoye and Bangweulu projects, stating that this was achieved with the technical help from Renewable Energy for Africa Solutions.

Mr. Nkhuwa said Zambia had invested in renewable energy projects such as solar, wind and hydro.

And the Minister said Zambia”s plans to diversify power generation was advanced and the nuclear project had made headway.

He said there are plans to upgrade the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University and Northern Technical College in order to offer training in Nuclear Science.

He said this follows an assessment that was carried out to ascertain the readiness of the country in introducing nuclear energy.

Mr. Nkhuwa said the programme that is mainly being driven by President Edgar Lungu will see Zambian Students being trained before the country can decide to put up a nuclear plant.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia, Inutu Mwanza.

