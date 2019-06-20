The Zambian government expects to conclude talks with potential buyers of Vedanta Resources Ltd.’s local copper unit within a month, President Edgar Lungu said.
His comments preempt a hearing by Zambia’s High Court on Thursday on the state’s bid to liquidate the asset after a dispute between the government and the Indian company.
The stand-off has rattled investors, with yields on Zambian Eurobonds surging to new records last month.
The government received expressions of interest for the unit, Konkola Copper Mines, from companies based in Turkey, Russia, India, Canada and China, President Lungu said in an interview Wednesday.
He didn’t identify the firms.
“The team which we have put up is interrogating all these companies to see whether they can fit, meet our expectations,” President Lungu said on the sidelines of a conference in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital.
“I think it’s going on very well. By the end of this month, towards the midway next month, we should wrap up in terms of talking to the would-be investors.”
Zambia’s government moved to liquidate Konkola after President Lungu accused the company of cheating on its taxes and lying about its expansion plans.
Vedanta, majority owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, says it’s a loyal investor that has spent $3 billion on the operations.
The liquidation doesn’t amount to nationalization, and the government stepped in because the company had failed, said President Lungu.
Vedanta reported a $165 million operating loss at Konkola in the year through March. Still, the company valued the assets at about $1.6 billion in its most recent annual report. The government is eager for a private investor to take over because running the loss-making operations would be a drain on an already strained state budget.
“We can’t afford keeping that thing because it’s very expensive and obviously we don’t want government to get strapped in there and get stuck,” said President Lungu. “We want to do this expeditiously and within the law.”
President Lungu also said the government would consider revisiting mining taxes opposed by producers if they proved the levels are too onerous. Konkola, along with units of Glencore Plc and First Quantum Minerals Ltd., is among copper miners that have been affected by higher mining royalties introduced this year, in addition to other tax increases.
The country’s mining-lobby group has warned the government the tax hikes could result in Zambia’s copper output, the second-biggest in Africa, falling by as much as 100,000 metric tons this year from a record 861,946 tons in 2018.
“They always grumble, but I think if they make their case we will hear them,” President Lungu said. “But for now, they’ve not made any case to warrant us reversing our position on the tax regime. We are not convinced.”
The government is a minority shareholder in most of the country’s mines and wouldn’t want to smother them with taxes, Lungu said. Some companies have threatened to shutter shafts and fire hundreds of workers because of the tax increases. At least one — First Quantum — backed down. Still, only two of the country’s five copper smelters are currently operating, though not all the owners have cited the new taxes as the reason for shutdowns.
“Every time we’ve tried to raise our share of tax they’ve always come up with their prophesy of doom, all the time,” said Lungu. “They will put up a fight but we want to get our fair share of tax without killing the industry.”
Bloomberg
Go for it Grz
We will be witnessing another grand showing of corruption with the KCM saga.
For those of you that aspire to be corrupt like Lungu, this is a perfect case study. Take notes.
Zambians are more interested in firing thug Bowman Lusambo than Argwal.
If you parade Bowman and Vedatta Argawal before PF hyenas, hyenas will pounce on Bowman.
Make sure you don’t just chose a good buyer but also make a good deal this time. Once bitten, twice shy. We can’t afford to sell our resources don the river again.
@Nine Chale. It will probably be case since the current political crop can afford it.
Why does this lazy moron Edgar make off the cuff statements abroad and on the tarmac ….why doesn’t he host a press conference at State House? Who is going to choose is there a team of technocrats assessing the interests? Why has he not said anything…is he waiting to offered bribes.
Wondering this same too.
‘the’
Jona & his P.F Bandits are NOT going to look for the best deal that will benefit Zambia, but investors who will line their Corrupt pockets, & subsidise P.F’s Ubomba Mwibala stinking campaigns, chapwa!
That’s all Chagwa (The Fallen) thinks of before he goes to bed, & as soon as he wakens.
DON’T CHEAT THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE THAT THERE ARE BUYERS FROM ALL THOSE COUNTRIES LISTED.
I’M 110% CERTAIN THAT THE BUYER IS A CHINESE COMPANY.
THE SAME THING HAPPENED TO SRI LANKA AND THE SEAPORT OF HAMBANTOTA.A CHINESE COMPANY AND EXIM BANK TOOK OVER THE PORT.
EXCHANGING CHINESE DEBT FOR OWNERSHIP IN THE KONKOLA MINE.
THEY CALL IT DEBT DIPLOMACY.
Good development there mr president, hope it won’t be sold to the Chinese
This assumes that Vedanta will not contest the Liquidation in an International Arbitration Court. If the Case is heard in an International Arbitration Court it will ta?e a while to settle the matter. Meanwhile no new Foreign Investor will buy KCM Assets until this Liquidation is resolved. Time will tell.
The Chinese will want KCM .Because of the debt ,they may get it for free.