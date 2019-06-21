Vice President Inonge Wina says government will not declare the hunger situation in the country a national crisis because there is no situation to warrant such a declaration.

Mrs. Wina said Zambia has enough food stocks from the carryover stock and the new harvests which is enough to feed the entire nation.

Responding to a question from UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu during the vice President’s question time who wanted to know whether government was considering declaring the hunger situation in the country, Mrs. Wina said government will not declare any disaster.

She said the in-depth assessment of the hunger situation has been concluded and the report is being compiled to understand which districts are the most affected.

Mrs. Wina added that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is currently distributing food to the hunger stricken districts across the country.

She accused members of parliament accusing government of having failed to deliver relief food of making noise to attract votes.

On Tuesday this week, Caritas Zambia urged Government to consider declaring the hunger situation in some parts of the country as a disaster.

Addressing a media briefing, Bishop Director for Caritas Zambia Evans Chinyemba said places visited by the Catholic Church agents has revealed that 79% of the crops were affected by drought, 13% by floods while 4% were affected by both drought and floods.

Bishop Chinyemba named Southern, Western, Lusaka, Eastern, Central and Luapula as some of provinces that were affected in the previous farming season.

He said apart from crop failure, the prolonged dry spell during the last farming season has created water shortages for both animals and people with many households currently with nothing to eat and are surviving on wild fruits.

Bishop Chinyemba said the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops through Caritas Zambia and other stakeholders is therefore targeting to spend not less than US$9.4 million in helping 42,000 households who have been affected by the unfavorable weather conditions.

