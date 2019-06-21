Zesco United have dismissed Zanaco’s good run against them in the 2019 league season as a key factor heading into Saturday’s 2019 ABSA Cup final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zanaco beat Zesco 4-1 at home in Lusaka on April 20 after drawing 0-0 away in Ndola in the first leg on February 17.

“Well, it is not going to be an easy game. You say they beat us 4-1 but I thought we dominated that game and they just utilized their chances.

That is part of football, we realize we lost but this game is different,” Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said.

“And when we drew with them, we had just been traveling and played them two days later after six hours of flying so it was difficult for our players.

“But remember, we won the group in the league and they were second so who is the best there? They will be playing in CAF Confederation Cup and we will be playing CAF Champions League.”

[Read 50 times, 50 reads today]