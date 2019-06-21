The Zambia Revenue Authority has sealed off a warehouse in Makeni for suspected gross under-valuations and is taking the matter to court.

The Company is suspected to have grossly undervalued Kleesoft washing powder on one particular invoice by declaring U$ 200 per tonne instead of U$ 900 per tonne. They are suspected to be under declaring the values by U$700 per tonne.

In a related case, the authority has also taken to court a clearing company named Sheis Logistics limited for alleged gross under valuations.

Facts of the matter are that Sheis Logistics Zambia Limited between the 1st and 16th March 2019 in Chirundu District of Lusaka Province while acting together with Athen Munkombwe did grossly under declare assorted furniture parts using a forged invoice valued at K14, 070 instead of the true invoice value of K 57,497.40. It is alleged that government lost a total of K 46,348.24 kwacha in un declared taxes.

The two have so far appeared in court for plea and trial commences on 9th July 2019.

Currently the authority has over 15 smuggling related cases in court and about four (4) custodial convictions have been secured in the last quarter.

The Authority has further declared a zero tolerance to smuggling through transit fraud, misclassifications, under declarations, under valuations and forgery related cases.

The Authority wishes to warn the general public to desist from presenting fake documents at the ports of entry. This is a serious offence under the customs and Excise Act cap 322 and the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia

The authority will not spare any smuggler, clearing agent, transporter and even ZRA officers involved in smuggling or any form of tax evasion. Our newly rebranded Inspectorate and Customs Enforcement (ICE) unit has been fully resourced and re-engineered in order to stop any form of revenue leakage.

This is contained in a statement issued by ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda.

