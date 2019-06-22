UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is unsettled by a growing list of Members of Parliament that he suspects are too close to the ruling PF and could be undermining him.

A source from the party’s National Management Committee revealed that Mr Hichilema has raised the issue of his disloyal MPs in two of the most recent NMC meetings.

The source added that Mr Hichilema is growing uneasy with the closeness that some UPND MPs have been exhibiting with PF officials such as Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

The source disclosed that the first clear sign that Mr Hichilema was being undermined was when over 21 MPs decided to disobey his directive not to attend the recently held National Dialogue Forum.

“The President (HH) particularly identified Bowman Lusambo as the one who could be an agent of President Edgar Lungu to weaken the party by influencing some MPs, it’s really bothering HH.”

This week, NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili disclosed that disloyal UPND MPs are likely to kill the opposition Alliance because they have become too selfish.

Speaking during a public forum in Lusaka, Dr. Kambwili implored Mr. Hichilema to immediately talk to his MP’s who are busy undermining the Alliance Partners.

He said some UPND MP’s who are working with the PF are busy fighting the Alliance Leaders.

And the source said Dr Kambwili’s misgivings are not from without because even Mr Hichilema has highlighted the same concerns.

“It is becoming clear that some MPs know that they will not be readopted in 2021 and they have now begun working with the PF and the link seems to be Bowman. He is the one President Lungu is using to get closer to these MPs to start influencing them to undermine the Alliance and scatter the UPND,” the source said.

The source added that Mr Hichilema fears that Mr Lusambo could be using money obtained from State to influence the MPs.

“He is really getting worried. He spoke about the Lusambo factor in two meetings. It appears HH is really scared of Lusambo because he described him in the meetings as a lethal politician who could scatter the MPs and cause confusion and now wants all of us to stay clear of Lusambo,” the source explained.

“The truth is that some UPND MPs frequent Lusambo’s office and we don’t know what is discussed there. Some of them appear very close to him such that they are found in social settings together and that is bothering President HH.”

